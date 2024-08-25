It's been about two decades now since Frank Gore Sr. bounced back from a pair of ACL tears in college to start one of the most unexpectedly prolific careers in NFL history. Gore finished his 16 year career with exactly 16,000 rushing yards, the 3rd-most in NFL history behind only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton. He played in 241 games, the most by a running back in league history, and finished his career with 12 seasons of at least 1,200 yards from scrimmage, which is the most in league history.

However, if you asked the five-time Pro Bowl running back what his greatest accomplishment on the gridiron was, it'd be a smart bet to believe that he'd say getting to watch his son, Frank Gore Jr., follow in his footsteps.

After rushing for over 4,000 yards during a four-year college career at Southern Mississippi — which included a 328 yard performance against Rice in the 2022 LendingTree Bowl, the most in FBS bowl game history — Frank Gore Jr. wasn't selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, but shortly after found a home with the Buffalo Bills, one of the five NFL franchises his father played for. In the Bills' preseason finale on Saturday, Gore Jr. rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, and after the game, he got to share a special moment with his father.

A strong performance like this one in Buffalo's final preseason game of the year gives Frank Gore Jr. reason to believe he could snag a spot on the Bills' 53-man roster, which will need to be settled by Tuesday afternoon. Currently, Gore Jr. is listed as Buffalo's 4th running back behind incumbent starter James Cook, five-year veteran Ty Johnson, and fellow rookie Ray Davis, so the path to a roster spot and immediate playing time isn't necessarily likely, but like his father, it wouldn't be wise to bet against Frank Gore Jr. defying the odds.