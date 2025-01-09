The Tennessee Titans wrapped up their 2024 campaign with a 3-14 record, which earned them the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. While there is some excitement surrounding the team and their upcoming high draft pick, Titans fans were dealt some eye-opening news regarding former star tight end Frank Wycheck after he tragic death in 2023.

Wycheck spent seven seasons of his 11-year NFL career with Tennessee, earning all three of his Pro Bowl selections during that stint. Unfortunately, Wycheck passed away on Dec. 9, 2023 after he fell and hit his head at his home. After his death, Wycheck's family teamed up with Boston University's CTE Center to study his brain, and it was revealed that he tested positive for Stage III CTE.

“The family of late Tennessee Titans great Frank Wycheck announced the former tight end tested positive for Stage III Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) in hopes the diagnosis will raise awareness on the dangers of brain damage in contact sports,” TMZ shared on their website.

Frank Wycheck's death further highlights concerns surrounding CTE

Wycheck has become the latest deceased NFL player to be diagnosed with CTE, continuing a concerning trend of this dangerous brain disease plaguing the league's players during and after their careers. Wycheck had previously said he had no doubt that he had CTE, and that he was going to donate his brain to research in order to promote more awareness among players and fans.

People with Stage III CTE typically experience various cognitive difficulties, such as memory loss or problems with planning. The Wycheck's are hoping that the former star tight end's case can be used to highlight just how dangerous concussions and CTE can be, and the NFL will remain vigilant in their attempt to find ways to better protect their players from this vicious disease.