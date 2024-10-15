ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams have been inconsistent this season. Nevada has been a surprise, while Fresno State had big expectations this season before where they are now. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Fresno State-Nevada prediction and pick.

Fresno State has been a big disappointment this season. They are 3-3 after being expected to be one of the best teams in the Mountain West. They were expected to be among the top contenders for the Group Five spot in the College Football Playoff but have come back to earth after two straight losses to UNLV and Washington State. They are now in danger of missing a bowl game, and they need to start racking up wins. It won't be easy against a very improved Nevada team.

Nevada has been a great story this year because they were expected to be one of the worst teams in the FBS. Instead, they are 3-4 and have a lot of optimism for the rest of the year. They shocked a good Oregon State team last week and have wins against Troy and FCS school Eastern Washington. This won't be an easy matchup against the Bulldogs, but the Wolfpack have all the momentum right now.

Here are the Fresno State-Nevada College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Fresno State-Nevada Odds

Fresno State: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -134

Nevada: +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 51.5 (-105)

Under: 51.5 (-115)

How to Watch Fresno State vs. Nevada

Time: 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT

TV: CBSSN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Fresno State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Fresno State has been a disappointment this season, but they can right the ship starting in this game. They are averaging 28.8 points per game and 385.2 total yards per game, and both are above average in the Mountain West. Quarterback Mikey Keene has been inconsistent this season. He has 1,576 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, and eight interceptions with a 66.5% completion percentage. The running game has not been great, too, with Elijah Gilliam and Malik Sherrod. Gilliam leads with 295 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 68 carries. Sherrod then has 196 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 60 carries. The offense might be in line for a big game against this Nevada defense because they have been inconsistent.

Fresno State's defense has been inconsistent this season, allowing 27.5 points per game and 351 yards per game. The defense will be key in this game because the Nevada offense has improved. The big key will be on the ground, where Nevada's strength is. Fresno State has a decent rushing defense in the Mountain West, and they need to be great in this game. They need the defense to show up and play great against a much-improved Nevada team.

Why Nevada Could Cover The Spread/Win

Nevada has been a great story this season because they were expected to be one of the country's worst teams, and they are not. The offense has been a big improvement this season. They are averaging 27.3 points per game and 390.4 total yards per game. Quarterback Brendon Lewis has been solid this season. He has 1,132 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, and five interceptions on a 67.1% completion percentage. Savion Red and Brendon Lewis have been a dynamic duo in the running game. Red leads with 593 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 86 carries. Then, Lewis has 513 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 88 carries.

Nevada's defense has been inconsistent this season. They are allowing 27.1 points per game and 403 total yards per game. The secondary is the defense's biggest weakness, allowing 256.4 passing yards per game. This defense is struggling through the air and could be a tough matchup against Mikey Keene. The Wolfpack are in for a long night against this Fresno State offense if they let Keene throw it all over.

Final Fresno State-Nevada Prediction & Pick

Nevada is a nice and much-improved story, but Fresno State is the better team. There is more to trust with the Bulldogs. Nevada had a massive win last week against Oregon State, and I don't think they will be able to respond with another win against a tough team. This should be close because Reno and Nevada have an elite rushing attack, but Fresno State is the better and more experienced team and should win and cover in this game.

Final Fresno State-Nevada Prediction & Pick: Fresno State -2.5 (-115)