It is time to continue our college football odds series with Fresno State-UCLA predictions and a pick. Find out how to watch Fresno State-UCLA.

The reality of Pac-12 football and Pac-12 scheduling is a factor here, even though the Pac-12 is temporarily nonexistent as a genuine football conference and won't re-emerge until 2026 in a new configuration with several schools currently in the Mountain West. If you have followed West Coast football (which largely means Pac-12 football) over the past 15 years or so, you know that UCLA's game against USC is before Thanksgiving most of the time. USC plays Notre Dame on Thanksgiving weekend (as is the case this year) when the Trojans host the Irish in Los Angeles. When USC visits South Bend, the game is in mid-October.

Because UCLA-USC is before Thanksgiving, UCLA has to play another team on Thanksgiving weekend. In the Pac-12, that team was usually Cal, but with the Golden Bears now in the ACC, they're playing a conference game versus SMU this weekend. That means the natural opponent for UCLA to play is a Mountain West team, given the frequency with which Pac-12 and Mountain West teams often played. UCLA is in the Big Ten, but a nonconference game against a Mountain West team within the state of California is a natural fit for this weekend of the schedule.

Here's the next part to understand about UCLA and this weekend on the schedule: The week after playing USC is often a tough letdown spot for UCLA. Win or lose against the Trojans, UCLA often doesn't have a lot of mental energy or emotional fuel one week later. Last year, UCLA was pancake-flat against Cal the week after a blowout win versus USC. This year, UCLA is coming off a loss to USC which eliminated the Bruins from bowl eligibility. This makes the Fresno State game the final game UCLA will play until next season.

So much of this game — and betting on it — revolves around how invested UCLA will be in the matchup. The Bruins are probably better than Fresno State all things considered, but if they're not up for this game, that would change everything. You really do have to evaluate the emotional state of UCLA if you are going to nail this pick.

Fresno State-UCLA Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2021. Fresno State won, 40-37.

Overall Series: UCLA leads the all-time series, 6-4.

Here are the Fresno State-UCLA College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Fresno State-UCLA Odds

Fresno State: +8.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +265

UCLA: -8.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -335

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

How to Watch Fresno State vs UCLA

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why Fresno State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bulldogs looked really good against Colorado State this past weekend. They will definitely care about beating UCLA, a bigger school. In terms of motivation, Fresno State has the edge and is getting almost nine points. We're sold.

Why UCLA Could Cover The Spread/Win

The fact that this is UCLA's last game — with no bowl in December — will actually give the Bruins the incentive to play this game hard all the way through. We think UCLA will show up mentally for this game.

Final Fresno State-UCLA Prediction & Pick

The motivation angle leans to Fresno State, but if UCLA plays hard, it could easily win this by 17. Pass.

Final Fresno State-UCLA Prediction & Pick: Fresno State +8.5