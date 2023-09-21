Joao Palhinha's future at Fulham remains uncertain despite signing a new contract that extends until 2028, with an option for an additional 12 months, according to sources close to Football Insider. The Portugal international, who attracted interest from West Ham and was close to joining Bayern Munich on deadline day, did not secure a move away from Fulham due to the club's inability to find a replacement.

Bayern Munich's interest in Palhinha will persist into the January transfer window. However, Fulham is now likely to demand a higher transfer fee following the player's contract extension, and no release clause is included in the new agreement.

Manchester United had also expressed strong interest in the midfielder during the summer transfer window but ultimately opted for Sofyan Amrabat due to Fulham's demands for Palhinha.

Despite the transfer speculation, Palhinha has been a pivotal figure for Fulham in the new season, making four appearances and scoring in a 2-2 draw against Arsenal. In the previous season, he featured in 40 games across all competitions, contributing to Fulham's 10th-placed finish in the Premier League.

Fulham acquired Palhinha's services from Sporting CP in 2022 for a reported fee of just £20 million, and his presence in midfield has proven invaluable. As the January transfer window approaches, Fulham faces the challenge of retaining their star player or potentially securing a substantial transfer fee if Bayern Munich or other clubs come knocking.

After the deadline day, Fulham manager Marco Silva said that the Portuguese midfielder needed all of the staff's help when his transfer collapsed. He was highly emotional but eventually signed a new contract at Craven Cottage.