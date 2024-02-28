In a heartfelt tribute, Larry David, co-creator and star of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” honored his longtime friend and co-star, Richard Lewis, who passed away at the age of 76 on Tuesday, Deadline reports. David's statement, shared by HBO, reflected on their deep bond, spanning decades.
“Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me,” David expressed. “He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him.”
Lewis's portrayal of a fictionalized version of himself on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” endeared him to fans over more than 40 episodes, beginning with the pilot in 2000. Despite health challenges that led him to step back from the show in 2021, Lewis made a poignant return for Season 12, currently airing on HBO.
The iconic comedian's journey into the role of Larry David's on-screen counterpart began in 2000, when David cast him for the groundbreaking series. Their friendship, rooted in a shared history dating back to their childhood days at summer camp, added a special dimension to their on-screen chemistry.
Reflecting on his return to “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in 2021, Lewis expressed overwhelming joy. “I’ve devoted my life to comedy and my sobriety the last almost 27 years. I’m overwhelmed with joy right now,” he shared with Variety. “I never learned how to keep joy in my head for more than a minute, but I’m breaking all records for my life today.”
Recalling their early encounters, Lewis humorously recounted his initial dislike for Larry David during their youth. “I disliked him intensely. He was cocky, he was arrogant,” Lewis joked. “We were arch rivals.”