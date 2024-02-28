Richard Lewis, the beloved stand-up comedian renowned for his role alongside Larry David in “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” passed away Tuesday night at his Los Angeles residence due to a heart attack, as confirmed by Variety. He was 76, Variety reports.
Lewis had publicly disclosed his battle with Parkinson’s disease in April 2023, announcing his retirement from stand-up comedy. Despite his health struggles, he made a poignant appearance in Season 12 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which is currently airing on HBO.
The sad news of his passing was verified by his publicist Jeff Abraham, who conveyed gratitude on behalf of Lewis's wife, Joyce Lapinsky, for the outpouring of love and support, while also requesting privacy for the family during this difficult time.
In a statement, HBO expressed their sorrow, highlighting Lewis's comedic genius, wit, and unmatched talent. They described him as a cherished member of both the HBO and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” families, extending heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans.
Born Richard Philip Lewis on June 29, 1947, in Brooklyn and raised in Englewood, New Jersey, Lewis overcame a challenging childhood to become a fixture in the comedy scene of the 1970s. Alongside luminaries like Andy Kaufman and Richard Belzer, he carved out a niche for himself with his unique blend of comedy and therapy on stage.
His performances, characterized by his dark humor and trademark all-black attire, earned him acclaim and frequent appearances on iconic late-night shows like “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.”
Richard Lewis leaves behind a rich legacy and is survived by his wife, Joyce Lapinsky. His death marks the end of an era in comedy, leaving fans mourning the loss of a true legend.