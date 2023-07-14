In a new collaboration with Quavo, rapper Future reignites his feud with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who is married to Future's ex-fiancée and mother of his child, Ciara. The track, titled Turn Yo Clic Up, features a verse from Hendrix in which he takes a direct shot at Wilson, TMZ reports.

Future takes shots at Russell Wilson in new song with Quavo: “I got it out the field, f*ck Russell” pic.twitter.com/uJgG9NOQ80 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 14, 2023

On the song, Future raps, “F**k Russell” while boasting about his success. He references his status as a “big dawg” and brags about his accomplishments. The lyrics imply that Future has achieved his success independently, contrasting it with Wilson's relationship with Ciara.

This is not the first time Hendrix has expressed his feelings about the situation. In past interviews, he has been vocal about his disapproval of Ciara introducing Russel Wilson to their son early in their relationship. He criticized her decision and questioned her parenting choices.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Future's comments in 2019 further escalated the tension between him and Wilson. He insinuated that Wilson lacked the qualities of a real man in their relationship, suggesting that he should assert his authority and prevent Ciara from mentioning Future's name.

The history between Future and Ciara dates back to their engagement in 2013, which ended in a breakup the following year. They share a son named Future Zahir Wilburn. After their split, Ciara began dating Russell Wilson in 2015 and eventually married him in 2016.

With this new diss in the Quavo collaboration, Hendrix continues to publicly express his disdain for Wilson and his relationship with Ciara. The ongoing feud showcases the complex dynamics and personal struggles between these individuals in the public eye.