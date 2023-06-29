Gal Gadot is excited for her role of the Evil Queen in Snow White musical. The musical is the upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s 1937 animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Gadot gave some insight behind her acting method for her character, per People.

“I think it was so much fun to play the Evil Queen,” Gal Gadot said.

“There was something so delicious with this part because it’s a fairy tale. It’s the first Disney villain. And because it’s a musical, I could stretch my performance and make it so much more dramatic and so much more animated, that it was just simply delightful,” the Wonder Woman actress continued.

Gadot had a fun time playing the Evil Queen; she even changed her voice for the role.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I enjoyed it, and I changed my voice and I did all these different things,” she said. “And it was just super fun, and I can’t wait to watch it. I can’t wait to see how, you know, how it all turns out.”

Last year, Gadot shared her excitement for the Snow White musical. She wanted to make sure it was still relevant and modern.

“I wanted to make sure that we keep her delightful and delicious, and we understand what makes her tick. Then the evilness is interesting, and not just flat,” Gadot said. “For me it was making sure the Queen is not just evil for the sake of being evil. There is a complexity. Between the two characters, it's like a mother-daughter relationship in a weird way. It's what happens to a woman when she feels like she's not relevant anymore, what can come out of her.”