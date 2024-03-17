Big-name cameos are nothing new for David Benioff and DB Weiss, with names including Ed Sheeran and Richard E. Grant among those who appeared in Game of Thrones over its eight seasons on HBO. It appears the pair behind Game of Thrones are attempting the same for their new Netflix series 3 Body Problem, however, one of those potential cameos will not include former U.S. president Barack Obama.
While speaking about their new sci-fi series for Netflix, Benioff and Weiss revealed the show nearly almost featured a cameo by the 44th President of the United States himself, Barack Obama. The pair learned Obama was a fan of the original novel by Liu Chixin and approached him about possibly appearing in the Netflix adaptation, but he ultimately turned down the opportunity, according to Deadline.
“He did sign a very funny note, when we tried to get him for a cameo,” Benioff said. “It was to the effect of, ‘In case there ever is a real alien invasion, I think I should probably save myself for that crisis.'”
Had he agreed, it would have made Obama the second former U.S. president to appear in a Benioff and Weiss-led series, though the first may not be what some viewers expect.
Former-President George W. Bush made a “surprise appearance” during season one of Game of Thrones in the form of prosthetic head meant to represent one of Ned Stark's Winterfell companions who were also executed by King Joffrey. Benioff and Weiss said there was no meaning behind using the prosthetic head, simply that they had it lying around the prop room and used it for the scene without initially realizing the likeness.
HBO issued an apology shortly after the episode aired and the head has since been digitally altered.
3 Body Problem is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on March 21, 2024.