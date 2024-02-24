There are no shortage of Game of Thrones spin-offs in the works over at HBO, such as a series on Aegeon's conquest of Westeros and a Jon Snow sequel series, alongside House of the Dragon season two. While it remains to be seen how many of these series see the light of day, fans now know when HBO is looking to premiere its second spin-off series in the works.
The spin-off in question is A Knight of Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, based on a series of George RR Martin's novellas, is reportedly eyeing a “late 2025” premiere window on HBO, according to Deadline. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav was the one to confirm the release window during the company's Q4 earnings call on Friday.
In addition, Zaslav said the series was well into pre-production since being ordered to series in April 2023.
A Knight of Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight will center on the adventures of the knight Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg, as they wander across Westeros a century before the events of Game of Thrones. According to the show's synopsis, viewers will get to witness the “great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits” that are awaiting “these improbable and incomparable friends.”
George RR Martin is set to co-write the spin-off series alongside House of the Dragon season one writer Ira Parker, with both also serving as executive producers. House of the Dragon co-creator Ryan Condal and producer Vince Gerardis will serve as executive producers on the spin-off, as well, though it isn't clear if they will be as involved as they are with House of the Dragon.
House of the Dragon season two is scheduled to premiere on HBO and Max in Summer 2024.