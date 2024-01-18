Their involvement doesn't sound too likely.

An interview from last November with Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss surfaced about the Jon Snow sequel that might — or might not be — in development.

The Hollywood Reporter released what they discussed regarding being part of the new series if it starts taking shape.

Showrunners of Game of Thrones discuss involvement in a Jon Snow spinoff

It sounded so-so when asked about participating in a Jon Snow (Kit Harington) sequel. Snow was the Stark family's bastard son but was later revealed to be Aegon Targaryen, ScreenRant states.

As for the GOT showrunners getting involved in a spinoff, Benioff said, “I don't know.”

Weiss added, “It would be great; nothing would make us happier than to work with our people from that show. But there are a lot of other ways to make that happen that are fresh and exciting for everyone involved. Also, unless [Kit Harington] has been doing a lot of working out, that's a really heavy cloak for a guy in his 40s to carry around — it's like 60 pounds.”

When it was suggested that a Jon Snow story could get more interesting as more time passed, Benioff says, “Like in The Color of Money- that was a good sequel.”

Weiss added, “Maybe when we're 80 and Kit's approaching retirement, he can throw that cloak on again with real gray in his beard.”

Benioff replies, “One last ride…”

So, it does not sound too encouraging that they'd partake in any sequel if there ever even is one. But, still, they seem…kind of open to it. Maybe?

Jon Snow was in development several years ago, and it's been delayed. This could be due to House of Dragons still running, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight has been ordered by HBO. The network might be holding off a bit, so there's not too big of an abundance of GOT shows at once.

But the Game of Thrones Jon Snow spinoff can still happen. If it happens, it's probably a few years down the line.