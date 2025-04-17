We've got the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Game 1 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts as our winner. The First Round of the NBA Playoffs is here, and winning the first game of a series can set the tone. But both teams will have plenty of chances to win this best-of-seven series. We're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Game 1 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Indiana Pacers will defeat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 104-97. The Pacers gave up a 12-point lead, allowing the Damian Lillard-less Bucks to take the lead late in the contest. Fortunately for them, they responded to an ugly third Period with a better fourth one, scoring 31 points to secure a win in Game 1.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL MIL 25 24 29 19 97 IND 29 28 16 31 104

Tyrese Haliburton earned the player of the game title here. Overall, he dropped 32 points along with six assists and six rebounds. Furthermore, he earned two steals to make up for his two turnovers. Nobody else on the Pacers managed to score more than 20. Pascal Siakam ended up second in scoring with 17 points on the night.

As for the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo played well, but it wasn't enough. Overall, he scored 28 points, earned nine rebounds, and earned three assists. However, he turned the ball over four times. The entire Pacers team only turned the ball over five times, which shows how Giannis' turnovers impacted the game. Nobody else on the Bucks surpassed 15 points.

Overall, Milwaukee was hurt by turnovers. Indiana earned 11 points off turnovers, while Milwaukee earned about half of that (6). It may not have been the defining factor, but losing the ball never helps.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Bucks STAT Pacers 38/83 (46%) Field Goals 367/88 (42%) 10/27 (37%) Three Pointers 13/34 (38%) 11/16 (69%) Free Throws 17/20 (85%) 7 Offensive Rebounds 8 46 Defensive Rebounds 43 5 Steals 10 4 Blocks 0 14 (6) Turnovers (Points Off) 5 (11) 11 Team Fouls 11

5 Biggest Lead 12 23:14 Time of Possession 24:45

With the win, the Pacers secure Game 1 of the First Round. However, they still need to win three more in order to advance to the next round. Regardless, winning the first game helps set the tone. You put more pressure on the other team, which may cause them to make mistake.

Meanwhile, a loss for the Bucks here hurts, but it's not over yet. Hopefully, Lillard returns sooner rather than later. His offensive presence was sorely missed, and Giannis could not fill in the gaps. Should Lillard return soon, there's a chance the Bucks can turn this series around. But don't expect the Pacers to give up so easily.

That wraps up our Bucks vs. Pacers Game 1 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

