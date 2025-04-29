We've got the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Game 5 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts will win. The Pacers are just one win away from advancing to the Conference Semi-Finals. Meanwhile, the Bucks will be without Damian Lillard as they hope to keep the season alive. We're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Game 5 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Indiana Pacers will defeat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 107-96. The Pacers took an early lead and never looked back as they beat the Lillard-less Bucks with ease. Milwaukee, down 3-1, could not extend the series with a win, and are now eliminated from the playoffs.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL MIL 18 26 27 25 96 IND 30 24 30 23 107

Tyrese Haliburton played phenomenally, scoring 37 points while earning three rebounds and three assists in the win. But he wasn't alone. Pascal Siakam also put up some great numbers. Overall, he scored 28 points, earned 10 rebounds, and also added three assists and two steals to his stat sheet. The Pacers played well both offensively and defensively in the win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and 11 rebounds while earning three assists and a block. Gary Trent Jr. played fine in a support role, adding 20 points to the board along with three rebounds, two assists, and two steals. But nobody else on the team managed to earn more than 15 points in the loss. Overall, Milwaukee struggled on offense without a healthy Damian Lillard.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Bucks STAT Pacers 37/84 (44%) Field Goals 40/82 (49%) 10/26 (38%) Three Pointers 9/24 (38%) 12/20 (60%) Free Throws 18/21 (86%) 15 Offensive Rebounds 13 32 Defensive Rebounds 40 7 Steals 7 2 Blocks 1 8 (11) Turnovers (Points Off) 9 (13) 12 Team Fouls 12

0 Biggest Lead 18 24:57 Time of Possession 23:02

With the win, the Pacers advance to the Conference Semi-Finals. Fortunately for them, they got the job done in five games, which means less games to risk an injury in. However, now they head on to face the No. 1 seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. The Pacers will have their work cut out for them as they face one of the best teams in the league this season. We'll see if they can turn heads as they fight to make it to the Conference Finals.

Meanwhile, the Bucks' season comes to an end. Now the team must move on to the offseason, where many questions await them. Between injuries and aging, we're not sure what's next for Damian Lillard. Meanwhile, the team needs to consider adding new, young, talented players. But all of that's easier said than done.

That wraps up our Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Game 5 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but there's also only so much we can control. That said, we hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

