We've got the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 1 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts as our winner. The First Round of the NBA Playoffs is here, and winning the first game of a series can set the tone. But both teams will have plenty of chances to win this best-of-seven series. We're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 1 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Denver Nuggets will defeat the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 106-97. Denver took the lead early on and never looked back as they maintained a steady lead. At times, it looked as if the Clippers were going to come back, but they could only lag behind. In the second half, the Nuggets dominated, outscoring L.A. in the second half to extend their lead.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL LAC 21 25 23 28 97 DEN 28 23 26 29 106

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets in scoring with 28 points, while also adding 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and one steal in the win. Teammate Michael Porter Jr. also put up good numbers, scoring 25 points while adding nine rebounds and 2 blocks in the winning effort. Overall, it wasn't the most explosive day for Denver's offense, but they did more than well enough to win this one.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers in scoring with 30 points, despite leaving the game in the fourth quarter due to an injury. Leonard also posted eight rebounds, three assists, and a steal in the loss. The only other Clipper to score over 20 points was James Harden, who dropped 23. Ivica Zubac earned 16 rebounds along with 13 points scored. Overall, L.A.'s offense just wasn't as efficient.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Clippers STAT Nuggets 37/79 (47%) Field Goals 41/88 (42%) 8/19 (42%) Three Pointers 12/34 (35%) 15/21 (71%) Free Throws 12/14 (86%) 7 Offensive Rebounds 8 41 Defensive Rebounds 41 4 Steals 7 1 Blocks 2 10 (0) Turnovers (Points Off) 4 (13) 9 Team Fouls 12

0 Biggest Lead 13 23:25 Time of Possession 24:34

With the win, the Nuggets secure Game 1 of the First Round. However, they still need to win three more in order to advance to the next round. Regardless, winning the first game helps set the tone. You put more pressure on the other team, which may cause them to make mistake. We'll see if they can keep things up for the rest of the series.

Meanwhile, a loss for the Clippers here hurts, but it's not over yet. The team will need to rely on veteran superstars Kawhi Leonard and James Harden if they want to turn this series around. Fortunately for them, they have more opportunities to do so.

That wraps up our Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 1 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

