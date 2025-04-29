We've got the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 5 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts will win. The series is currently tied 2-2, with the series returning to Denver. Both teams still have a reasonable shot of making it to the next round. But who does NBA 2K25 think will win? Let's dive right in!

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 5 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Los Angeles Clippers will defeat the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 116-113. The Clippers nearly blew a 14-point lead to the Nuggets, who managed to cut the deficit to just one point in the final seconds. Fortunately, for L.A., they converted nearly 80% of their free throws, especially their last few which helped them stay ahead. They did just enough to take the lead again in this series.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL LAC 30 28 26 32 116 DEN 26 29 23 35 113

Kawhi Leonard dominated with a 58 point performance in the win. Only James Harden managed to score 15 points, while everyone else scored less. Nevertheless, it did not matter as L.A.'s best player came through in the win. He'll continue to be relied on as they hope to close out the series in the next game. We'll see if L.A. can keep it up for Game 6.

Nikola Jokic played well in the loss, scoring 32 points while earning 15 rebounds in the loss. Furthermore, he added five assists, one steal, and one block. We did decide to play Russell Westbrook, who could miss the game due to injury. He surprised with a 27 point performance along with two rebounds and two assists. Unfortunately, their efforts weren't enough to win the game.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Clippers STAT Nuggets 43/89 (48%) Field Goals 42/84 (50%) 8/20 (40%) Three Pointers 11/27 (41%) 22/28 (79%) Free Throws 18/22 (82%) 17 Offensive Rebounds 11 35 Defensive Rebounds 35 11 Steals 10 2 Blocks 3 11 (19) Turnovers (Points Off) 13 (18) 12 Team Fouls 16

14 Biggest Lead 4 24:08 Time of Possession 23:50

With the win, the Clippers once again take a lead in the series. Furthermore, they return to L.A. for Game 6, where they can potentially end the series. They'll want to end this series sooner, though, as the Thunder already swept the Grizzlies and are enjoying some quality rest. We'll see if L.A. can close out the series in Game 6.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are just one loss away from losing their season. And to add salt to the wound, they'll be playing away in Game 6. However, if they win the next game, they can potentially close out the series back at home. While seven games isn't ideal, it's better than watching your season come to an end.

That wraps up our Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 5 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but there's also only so much we can control. That said, we hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

