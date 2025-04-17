We've got the Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks Play-In Tournament Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts as our winner. In order to make the NBA Playoffs, these teams will need to win an all-or-nothing game that puts the fate of their season at stake. Neither of these teams boast a .500 record, but they technically have a chance to win it all this year. But who does NBA 2K25 think will win this one?

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks Play-In Tournament Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 Play-In simulation, the Atlanta Hawks will defeat the Miami Heat 103-95. Both teams fought back and forth for the lead, but Atlanta ultimately did enough to win this one. Miami's offense played well in the second quarter, but failed to replicate that success throughout the game.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL MIA 21 30 22 22 95 ATL 22 27 26 28 103

Trae Young led the Hawks in scoring with 29 points. In addition to that, he earned eight rebounds, seven assists, and even two steals. Onyeka Okongwu only scored 13 points, but he also snagged 12 rebounds and earned two blocks throughout the contest. Overall, nobody was particularly stunning, but everyone did their part to get the win.

As for the Heat, Tyler Herro dropped 32 points while also earning a steal and a block. But besides him, nobody put managed to score more than 17 points. Bam Adebayo did get 13 rebounds, but his 17 points weren't enough to help Miami win this one. Overall, it wasn't a very efficient night for the Heat's offense.

Atlanta thrived off turnovers, earning 13 points on eight of them. But Miami had no such luck, turning the ball over eight times while also earning five points on them. The Hawks also had a slight edge in terms of time of of possession

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Heat STAT Hawks 35/82 (43%) Field Goals 38/92 (41%) 12/37 (32%) Three Pointers 11/36 (31%) 13/17 (76%) Free Throws 16/23 (70%) 8 Offensive Rebounds 17 44 Defensive Rebounds 43 4 Steals 6 1 Blocks 4 8 (5) Turnovers (Points Off) 4 (13) 12 Team Fouls 10

8 Biggest Lead 12 22:50 Time of Possession 25:08

With the win, the Hawks advance to the NBA Playoffs, and will now face the #1 seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. That's certainly going to be a difficult test for Atlanta, but anything is possible. On a positive note, at least the team can celebrate playoff appearance, though it could be short-lived.

With the loss, the Miami Heat season comes to an end. The team needs to add more superstar talent, especially to fill the gap that was once filled by superstar Jimmy Butler. Players like Herro and Adebayo are solid pieces, but you'll need more than that to win it all in this league.

That wraps up our Heat vs. Hawks Play-In Tournament results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These Play-In sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

