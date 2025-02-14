The NBA 2K25 MyTEAM All-Star MyTEAM Festival is live, and players can earn a 100 OVR Vince Carter player item, along with other great player items. This 100 OVR player item will instantly boost your MyTEAM Lineup immensely. However, how do you get it? Without further ado, we'll show you how to get a 100 OVR Vince Carter in NBA 2K25 MyTEAM.

How Can You Get a 100 OVR Vince Carter In NBA 2K25 MyTEAM?

To get a 100 OVR Vince Carter in in the NBA 2K25 MyTEAM All-Star Festival, you must exchange event cards for prizes. You earn event cards with every win in MyTEAM (excluding challenges). However, there are more event cards available in both Challenges and the Pack Market.

Carter's 100 OVR player item is just one of many powerful player items you can earn. Other potential rewards include:

Dark Matter Magic Johnson (99 OVR)

Dark Matter Larry Byrd (99 OVR)

Galaxy Opal Jason Richardson (98 OVR)

Galaxy Opal Paul Pierce (98 OVR)

Overall, the more Event Cards you earn, the better your chances are of earning a great item. However, keep in mind that it's possible you might not earn the 100 OVR Vince Carter card. You'll need to win a lot of games and need luck on your side if you want this item.

Some of the All-Star items can also be unlocked for VC or MT in the Market. However, we do not recommend spending over 100,000 VC just for a chance to earn an item. Try to see if you can earn it for free first before resorting to drastic measures.

Vince Carter has been everywhere since September, 2024. He was inducted to the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame (and his celebration became a meme). Then, he was named the NBA 2K25 HOF Edition Cover Athlete. Now, he's the best player item in MyTEAM by becoming the first 100 OVR MyTEAM player item.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know to get a 100 OVR Vince Carter in NBA 2K25 MyTEAM. We wish you the best of luck in earning this powerful player item. For more NBA 2K content, check out the list of redeemable locker codes to earn more in-game items. Additionally, head on down to the Event Center this weekend to earn 2XP, VC, and more at the MyPARK Championship. Lastly, make sure to earn all the Season 4 rewards before Season 5 drops next week.

