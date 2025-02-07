NBA 2K25 will be free to play this weekend on both Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, allowing Game Pass members to try out the latest basketball simulation game for free. NBA 2K25 adds an all-new dribble engine, Pro Stick Rhythm shooting, a new Era in MyNBA, and much more. And now, those who haven't had a chance to play it can finally try it for free. But how can you play the newest NBA 2K game for free this weekend? Stick around and find out!

How to Play NBA 2K25 For Free This Weekend (Feb. 6th-9th)

Expand Tweet

From Thursday, February 6th (12:01am Pacific) to Sunday, February 9th (11:59pm Pacific), Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One players can download and play NBA 2K25 for free on the Xbox Game. You must be an Xbox Game Pass subscriber (Ultimate, Standard, or Core) to download the game.

Once downloaded, you're free to check out all the different modes NBA 2K25 has to offer.

Firstly, NBA 2K25 features all 30 NBA teams, plus all 12 WNBA teams for you to play with. If you want to lead a whole team to greatness, MyNBA offers a fantastic franchise mode experience. The different Eras all provide different starting points for you. Want to play against Michael Jordan and the Bulls in the 90s? Feel free to do so.

However, if you'd like to focus on one player, than MyCAREER offers the best solo player career experience out of any sports game right now. Re-live some of the moments that got you in the NBA, or skip right ahead to the Arena to start playing with the best.

Of course, NBA 2K25 also offers MyTEAM, the card-collecting mode featured in almost every sports game right now. The developers always release new sets every week, giving you something to collect while building your dream-team.

Lastly, a lot of these experiences are extended to the WNBA as well. Check out MyWNBA and The W to play with some of your favorite stars.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about how to play NBA 2K25 for free this weekend on Xbox. We hope Game Pass Members enjoy a free trial of the newest NBA 2K game. And if you're still on the fence about purchasing the game, check out our review. Hope to see you on the court this weekend!

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.