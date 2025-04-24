We've got the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 3 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts as our winner. The series is currently tied 1-1, with the series now heading to Minnesota. Both teams still have plenty of chances to win this best-of-seven round. We're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 3 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Minnesota Timberwolves will defeat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 114-106. Minnesota took an early lead and managed to hold on, despite many comeback attempts from Los Angeles. And although the Lakers' offense performed better in the second half, the Timberwolves managed to match (and surpass) their numbers.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL LAL 22 25 27 32 106 MIN 29 23 29 33 114

Anthony Edwards had a night to remember, scoring 57 points in the win. Furthermore, he recorded 58 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals. No other player on the team scored more than 15 points on the night. But it wasn't necessary as Edwards was on fire. Rudy Gobert did earn 14 rebounds, along with two blocks while scoring 10 points.

As for the Lakers, LeBron balled out, scoring 40 points while earning 10 rebounds and four assists. Unfortunately, he received little help, with no one else scoring more than 16 points in the loss. Luka Doncic was uncharacteristically inaccurate, which likely cost them the game.

Despite earning more steals and points off turnovers, the Lakers simply weren't as accurate as Minnesota. The Timberwolves had a higher percentage of field goals and free throws, which contributed to their victory. We'll see if L.A. can fix those mistakes moving forward. But for now, it cost them Game 3.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Lakers STAT Timberwolves 37/83 (43%) Field Goals 44/86 (51%) 15/40 (38%) Three Pointers 9/26 (35%) 17/23 (74%) Free Throws 17/21 (81%) 8 Offensive Rebounds 6 40 Defensive Rebounds 44 7 Steals 6 1 Blocks 2 8 (14) Turnovers (Points Off) 7 (8) 14 Team Fouls 13

4 Biggest Lead 14 24:03 Time of Possession 23:56

The Timberwolves re-take the lead in the series, with a 2-1 lead now in the First Round. Furthermore, the team stays home for Game 4, which could give them the leverage they need to make it 3-1. However, they're going up against an extremely talented Lakers' team with experienced veterans. We'll see if Anthony Edwards and co. can continue the good work.

Meanwhile, L.A. once again trails in this series. However, nobody said it was going to be easy going against a strong Timberwolves' team. LeBron has overcome greater odds before at higher levels. So we'll see if the Lakers can clean up and tie things back up in Game 4.

That wraps up our Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game 3 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

If you want more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, there's still plenty of rewards to earn in MyTEAM and MyCAREER via Season 6. Additionally, always stay tuned for new episodes of 2KTV to earn some VC.

Lastly for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.