MLB The Show 25 Game Update 8 has arrived, adding the Colorado Rockies City Connect Uniforms to the game. Furthermore, the update makes improvements across several modes like Road To The Show, Franchise, March to October, and more. Additionally, the update makes some miscellaneous improvements to further elevate your experience. Without further ado, let's dive right in and take a look at the MLB The Show 25 Update 8 Patch Notes.

MLB The Show 25 Update 8 Patch Notes – Full list of Improvements

MLB The Show 25 Game Update 8 and server update is set to deploy at 4 AM PT on 4/15/25 on all platforms. Notes are here: https://t.co/unTASPZubN Please complete all games prior to that time. Thank you! — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) April 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

General:

2025 Colorado Rockies City Connect uniforms have been added.

Road to the Show – MLB The Show 25 Game Update 8

Fixed an issue where the score bug could be empty when a catcher is at-bat.

Franchise and March to October – MLB The Show 25 Game Update 8

Fixed an issue with amateur draft prospect rankings where organization rankings could diverge from MLB rankings even if no scouting had occurred.

Miscellaneous:

Fixed a bug where captions could disappear before Bob Kendrick is finished talking in Storylines.

Updated Seattle Mariners uniforms with current on-field sleeve patch.

Firstly, the biggest addition to the update is the addition of City Connect Uniforms for the Colorado Rockies. We can probably expect a new City Connect Uniform with almost any update moving forward. The Rockies' Connect Uniforms feature a vibrant color scheme, using shades of light blue, purple, and even some red.

But in terms of game content, Road To The Show and Franchise received some love. The developers fixed an issue with the score bug, as well as an issue with amateur draft prospect rankings. Furthermore, the update fixed a couple of other bugs to improve the experience for players. While small, this update is one of many that polishes the game over time.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about MLB The Show 25 Update 8. Overall, we hope the new additions and improvements make for a better experience for the player. New updates will continue to drop throughout the season, as well as new Diamond Dynasty content. We look forward to the next update!

In other news, MLB The Show 25 celebrated Jackie Robinson Day with a new Program and more. Additionally, the game added two new Storylines, a new Conquest Map, and even a new Charity Pack which includes bat-skins, Stubs, and more. Overall, there's a lot of reasons to step back into The Show.

