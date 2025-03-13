The NBA 2K25 Arcade Season 3 release date arrives soon, letting players earn new rewards while celebrating the career of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Overall, the new season comes with new seasonal rewards for your MyPLAYER, and more. However, when does the newest season begin, and what can players expect to see? Without further ado, let's take. look at the NBA 2K25 Season 3 Release Date.

NBA 2K25 Arcade Season 3 Release Date – March 13th, 2025

#NBA2K25 Arcade Edition Season 3 is here! 🏀 Play The Greatest and go through the journey of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career and earn special rewards along the way! Download and install here ⬇️📲https://t.co/RtXrnkQkxz pic.twitter.com/85OStNXsY7 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) March 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

The NBA 2K25 Arcade Season 3 Release Date is Thursday, March 13th, 2025. The game is available exclusively for iOS devices on the Apple App Store.

Season 3 of NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition adds new seasonal rewards for your MyPLAYER. Some of these rewards include new Streetball outfits, Tattoos, Shoes, and Hairstyles. Additionally, this means new Connections with the GOATS.

And speaking of GOATS, Season 3 of NBA 2K25 Arcade celebrates the one and only, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. In Season 3, you'll be able to play iconic games throughout his career. From his days as a Buck, to his final years in Los Angeles, you'll experience the career-defining moments that sets Abdul-Jabbar apart from the rest.

The six-time NBA Champion and 2-time Finals MVP is easily one of the best basketball players to ever grace the court. Drafted first overall in the 1969 NBA Draft, the Milwaukee Bucks landed a generational superstar who helped the team win their first ever NBA Championship.

After playing six seasons in Milwaukee, Abdul-Jabbar was acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers. It turned out to be a stellar move by the team, who was able to win five championships with stars like Kareem on their roster. Before LeBron James surpassed him, Abdul-Jabbar was the NBA's leader in most career points, a record that may never be passed again.

Nine years after his NBA career ended, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar went on to begin his coaching career. He served as an assistant coach for the Clippers and Lakers, the latter with which he won another two championships.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K25 Arcade Season 3 Release Date. We hope you enjoy all the new rewards and content that come with the latest season. In other news, feel free to check out everything new in NBA 2K25 Season 5, including new rewards, content, and more. Lastly, if you play NBA 2K25, always make sure to redeem the latest locker codes.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.