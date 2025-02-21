NBA 2K25 Season 5 arrived this week, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. A brand new season also means a brand new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.

NBA 2K25 Season 5 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards

The following MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

LEVEL MyCAREER MyTEAM Premium Pass 1 Season 5 Tee Amethyst Evo Victor Wembanyama ‘Shut it Down' Teammote 2 Jordan Unbannable Banner 2 Ascension Picks 2,500 VC 3 Lightning Bolt Player Indicator 120 Min 2XP Coin ‘Save the Last Shot' Sweatshirt 4 30 Min 2XP Coin Season 5 Ball & Uniforms 90+ OVR Premium Option Pack 5 Rainbow Ball Trail 90+ OVR Premium Option Pack 2,500 VC 6 Jalen Brunson & De'Aaron Fox Banners 3 Ascension Picks Striped Facepaint 7 Fireball Impact Green Release Fire Ball Impact Green Release 4x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyTEAM) 8 Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% REP Bonus) 5,000 MT 2,500 VC 9 Skull Player Indicator Lightning Bolt & Skull Player Indicators ‘G-Wiz' – Washington Wizards Mascot

10 Tier 2 ‘Participation' Badge Perk Diamond Kelly Oubre Jr. 10 Ascension Picks 11 Emotes Package #1 Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 2,500 VC 12 Black & White Maze Eyes 4 Ascension Picks Vibrant Rolled Durag 13 60 Min 2XP Coin Franchise Option Packs 92+ OVR Premium Option Pack 14 Personal Quadcopter 60 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC 15 Tier 2 ‘Max +1' Badge Perk 92+ OVR Premium Option Pack 6x 30 Min 2XP Coin (MyCAREER) 16 ‘Do It Like This' Teammote Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) Bronze, Silver, and Gold Badge Option Packs (Pick 5) 17 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 5,000 MT 2,500 VC 18 Jordan Unbannable MyCOURT Mural Cyber Basketball Cyber Basketball 19 Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Bonus) 5 Ascension Picks Diamond Coach Gregg Popovich

20 ‘Burnie' – Miami Heat Mascot Pink Diamond John Collins 2,500 VC 21 Boosted REC Arm Sleeves (15% REP Bonus) Gold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 22 Emotes Package #2 60 Min 2XP Coin 4x 60 Min 2XP Coins 23 Flame Colored Anime Spiky Hairstyle Deluxe Pack Door Game 2,500 VC 24 Zion Williamson & Tyrese Haliburton Banners 6 Ascension Picks 45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games) 25 Tier 1 ‘Participation' Badge Perk 95+ OVR Premium Option Pack 95+ OVR Premium Option Pack 26 Emotes Package #2 5,000 MT 2,500 VC 27 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) 7 Ascension Picks 6x 60 Min 2XP Coins . 28 60 Min 2XP Coin Diamond Shoe Variety Pack (Pick 5) Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack . 29 Victor Wembanyama & James Harden Banners 120 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC .

30 Tier 1 ‘Max +1' Badge Perk Galaxy Opal Arvydas Sabonis ‘Jazz Bear' – Utah Jazz Mascot . 31 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) Deluxe Pack Door Game 10 Ascension Picks . 32 ‘Keep On Going' Teammote Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 3) 5,000 VC . 33 Badge Elevator: Instant +3 Level Boost 10,000 MT 30x Skill Boosts . 34 Anthony Edwards & Nikola Jokic Banners 8 Ascension Picks 25,000 MT . 35 Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% REP Bonus) Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 10) 5,000 VC . 36 Superhero Masquerade Mask 10 Ascension Picks Oversized Dark Matter Brandon Roy Shirt . 37 120 Min 2X Coin Galaxy Opal Premium Door Game 97+ OVR Premium Option Pack . 38 Quilted Cardigan Jacket Legend Badge 10,000 VC . 39 Superhero Outfit 10,000 MT Emissive Superhero Outfit .

40 +1 Cap Breaker Dark Matter Brandon Roy Pro Pass Dark Matter Brandon Roy .

Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K25 Season 5 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. If you're new to the series, 2K25 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only prefer to play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster whenever possible. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.

In the meantime, check out the patch notes for the NBA 2K25 Season 5 update. Expect tons of new content throughout the season as we get closer to the Playoffs. We hope you enjoy Season 5 while it lasts!

