NBA 2K25 Season 5 arrived this week, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. A brand new season also means a brand new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.

NBA 2K25 Season 5 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards

The following MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

LEVELMyCAREERMyTEAMPremium Pass
1Season 5 TeeAmethyst Evo Victor Wembanyama‘Shut it Down' Teammote
2Jordan Unbannable Banner2 Ascension Picks2,500 VC
3Lightning Bolt Player Indicator120 Min 2XP Coin‘Save the Last Shot' Sweatshirt
430 Min 2XP CoinSeason 5 Ball & Uniforms90+ OVR Premium Option Pack
5Rainbow Ball Trail90+ OVR Premium Option Pack2,500 VC
6Jalen Brunson & De'Aaron Fox Banners3 Ascension PicksStriped Facepaint
7Fireball Impact Green ReleaseFire Ball Impact Green Release4x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyTEAM)
8Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% REP Bonus)5,000 MT2,500 VC
9Skull Player IndicatorLightning Bolt & Skull Player Indicators‘G-Wiz' – Washington Wizards Mascot
10Tier 2 ‘Participation' Badge PerkDiamond Kelly Oubre Jr.10 Ascension Picks
11Emotes Package #1Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)2,500 VC
12Black & White Maze Eyes4 Ascension PicksVibrant Rolled Durag
1360 Min 2XP CoinFranchise Option Packs92+ OVR Premium Option Pack
14Personal Quadcopter60 Min 2XP Coin2,500 VC
15Tier 2 ‘Max +1' Badge Perk92+ OVR Premium Option Pack6x 30 Min 2XP Coin (MyCAREER)
16‘Do It Like This' TeammoteSilver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)Bronze, Silver, and Gold Badge Option Packs (Pick 5)
1760x Skill Boosts (10 Games)5,000 MT2,500 VC
18Jordan Unbannable MyCOURT MuralCyber BasketballCyber Basketball
19Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Bonus)5 Ascension PicksDiamond Coach Gregg Popovich
20‘Burnie' – Miami Heat MascotPink Diamond John Collins2,500 VC
21Boosted REC Arm Sleeves (15% REP Bonus)Gold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
22Emotes Package #260 Min 2XP Coin4x 60 Min 2XP Coins
23Flame Colored Anime Spiky HairstyleDeluxe Pack Door Game2,500 VC
24Zion Williamson & Tyrese Haliburton Banners6 Ascension Picks45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games)
25Tier 1 ‘Participation' Badge Perk95+ OVR Premium Option Pack95+ OVR Premium Option Pack
26Emotes Package #25,000 MT2,500 VC
2730x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)7 Ascension Picks6x 60 Min 2XP Coins.
2860 Min 2XP CoinDiamond Shoe Variety Pack (Pick 5)Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack.
29Victor Wembanyama & James Harden Banners120 Min 2XP Coin2,500 VC.
30Tier 1 ‘Max +1' Badge PerkGalaxy Opal Arvydas Sabonis‘Jazz Bear' – Utah Jazz Mascot.
3130x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)Deluxe Pack Door Game10 Ascension Picks.
32‘Keep On Going' TeammoteHall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 3)5,000 VC.
33Badge Elevator: Instant +3 Level Boost10,000 MT30x Skill Boosts.
34Anthony Edwards & Nikola Jokic Banners8 Ascension Picks25,000 MT.
35Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% REP Bonus)Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 10)5,000 VC.
36Superhero Masquerade Mask10 Ascension PicksOversized Dark Matter Brandon Roy Shirt.
37120 Min 2X CoinGalaxy Opal Premium Door Game97+ OVR Premium Option Pack.
38Quilted Cardigan JacketLegend Badge10,000 VC.
39Superhero Outfit10,000 MTEmissive Superhero Outfit.
40+1 Cap BreakerDark Matter Brandon RoyPro Pass Dark Matter Brandon Roy.

Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K25 Season 5 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. If you're new to the series, 2K25 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only prefer to play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster whenever possible. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.

In the meantime, check out the patch notes for the NBA 2K25 Season 5 update. Expect tons of new content throughout the season as we get closer to the Playoffs. We hope you enjoy Season 5 while it lasts!

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.