NBA 2K25 is giving players a chance to earn VC along with 2XP and 2X REP by playing the MyPARK Championship: Old Town Flyers, located at the Event Center this weekend. As long as you play one game at Old Town this weekend, you'll earn a ton of rewards. But what are all the different rewards, and are they worth chasing after? We'll explain everything you need to know about the NBA 2K25 Old Town MyPARK event.

NBA 2K25 Old Town Flyers MyPARK Championship Event Details – Dates, Rewards, & More

Expand Tweet

The NBA 2K25 Old Town MyPARK Event begins on Friday, February 14th, and is located at the Event Center. Throughout the weekend (February 14-17th), you'll earn 2XP and 2X REP for all matches played in MyPARK Championship: Old Town Flyers . Furthermore, if you play just one game during the event, you'll receive even more rewards like:

5,000 VC

MyCOURT Mural

Old Town Flyers T-Shirt

5 Gatorade Boosts

5 Skill Boosts

Firstly, the biggest rewards here include the 5,000 VC, along with 2XP and 2X REP. The XP in particular can help you earn any remaining Season 4 rewards you don't have yet. This event offers a great opportunity to catch up.

XP and REP will be important for improving your MyPLAYER and unlocking all sorts of rewards. This event offers a great opportunity to earn both fast!

The Old Town MyPARK Championship is the final MyPARK event planned for NBA 2K25. Since September, 2024, we've seen a total of four parks in these events. They include:

Old Town – Season 1

Sunset Beach – Season 2

Rivet City – Season 3

Old Town MyPARK Championship – Season 4

MyPARK represents just one of many features that returned in NBA 2K25. MyCOURT also returned, allowing you to shoot some hoops in a customizable court before heading out into The City. Some of the Season 4 rewards include new Murals for your MyCOURT

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K25 MyPARK Championship Old Town Flyers event. We wish you the best of luck in earning 2XP, 2X REP, and VC in NBA 2K25 this weekend.

In other news, NBA 2K25 Season 5 is on the horizon. Expect new rewards in MyTEAM and MyCAREER, which you can earn throughout the season. In the meantime, check to see if there are any new Locker Codes. Redeem these codes to earn more items in-game.

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.