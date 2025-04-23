We've got the Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Game 3 results according to NBA 2K25. The First Round of the NBA Playoffs is here, and many teams are duking it out for a chance to win it all. But both teams will have plenty of chances to win this best-of-seven series. We're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Game 3 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Denver Nuggets will defeat the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 3 115-105. Denver got off to a strong start, scoring 62 points in the first half. And while they weren't as dominant in the second, they didn't let the Clippers' comeback attempts succeed. Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets did more than enough to take the lead in this series.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL DEN 31 31 24 29 115 LAC 25 28 26 26 105

Jokic scored 34 points, earned 12 rebounds, and got three assists in the win. But he wasn't alone in the winning effort. Michael Porter Jr. scored 28 points while earning five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block. Overall, the Nuggets offense played very efficiently en route to their Game 3 victory. We'll see if they can keep it up in Game 4.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 25 points, and he also earned nine rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in the win. Unfortunately for them, nobody else on the team managed to score more than 18 points. Furthermore, the Clippers were very inaccurate, and despite having fourteen more FG and three-point attempts, they failed to score more points.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Nuggets STAT Clippers 43/83 (53%) Field Goals 39/97 (40%) 9/24 (38%) Three Pointers 13/36 (36%) 18/23 (78%) Free Throws 14/19 (74%) 14 Offensive Rebounds 18 45 Defensive Rebounds 30 5 Steals 12 2 Blocks 4 15 (14) Turnovers (Points Off) 8 (16) 11 Team Fouls 12

13 Biggest Lead 5 22:46 Time of Possession 25:12

With the win, the Nuggets retake the lead in the series. Now, they only need two more wins to advance to the Conference Semi-Finals. However, it won't be easy, as the Clippers are talented enough to tie the series back up. But Denver's championship-caliber roster also means they're willing to fight it out. We're excited to see how this series turns out.

Meanwhile, the Clippers once again trail in this series. Ideally, you want to end the First Round as soon as possible. But if the Clippers want to advance, this will have to take six games, at least. But the team has plenty of experienced veterans who know what it takes to win. We'll see if they have what it takes to tie the series back up in Game 4.

That wraps up our Nuggets vs. Clippers Game 3 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

