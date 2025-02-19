NBA 2K25 Season 5 Details have arrived, with the latest season headlined by San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama. NBA 2K25 Season 5 features new content for MyCAREER and MyTEAM players. Furthermore, you can expect 80 new rewards, split across both modes, which players can unlock when Season 5 releases. Without further ado, here's everything we know so far about the upcoming season.

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Headlines NBA 2K25 Season 5

NBA 2K25 Season 5 is headlined by San Antonio Spurs' Center Victor Wembanyama. Drafted first overall last year, Wemby made an impact in NBA 2K by having the highest rating ever for a rookie on launch day. He followed that up by winning Rookie of The Year, a year he also led in blocks.

Furthermore, Wemby continues to play well in Year 2. He averages over 24 points per game, while also snagging 11 rebounds per game (8th best in the league). And while it hasn't been a great year for San Antonio, the team has already improved upon last year's record. The team is showing gradual signs of progression, and its thanks to players like Wembanyama.

And now, he graces the cover of NBA 2K25 Season 5. But what new content can NBA 2K25 players expect to see?

NBA 2K25 Season 5 All Confirmed Rewards In MyTEAM & MyCAREER So Far

Overall, the currently confirmed rewards for 2K25 Season 5 include:

MyCAREER Level 9 – Skull Player Indicator Level 12 – Black and White Maze Eyes Level 14 – Personal Quadcopter (New Gen) Level 18 – Jordan Unbannable MyCOURT Mural Level 20 – ‘Burnie’ Miami Heat Mascot Level 21 – REC Arm Sleeves with +15% REP Level 23 – Flame Colored Anime Spiky Hairstyle Level 32 – ‘Keep On Going’ Teammate (New Gen) Level 36 – Superhero Masquerade Mask Level 38 – Quilted Cardigan Jacket Level 39 – Superhero Outfit Level 40 – +1 Cap Breaker (New Gen)

MyTEAM Level 1 – Evo Victor Wembanyama Level 10 – Diamond Kelly Oubre Jr. Level 18 – Cyber Basketball Level 25 – 95+ Option Pack Level 33 – Galaxy Opal Arvydas Sabonis Level 37 – 97+ Galaxy Opal Door Game Level 38 – Legend Badge



Additionally, expect new Weekly Challenges and Season Rewards in The W Online. Furthermore, check back with us this Friday (February 21st) for the full list of rewards.

Overall, that includes everything we know about NBA 2K25 Season 5. Essentially, players can continue to expect more content for MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W. Also, feel free to review the latest patch notes for Season 5 before its release this Friday. We look forward to the launch of Season 5

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.