The NBA 2K25 Season 5 Release Date arrives soon, with the developers sharing new patch notes for the Season 5 update. Overall, this brand new season brings new content across a variety of modes like MyCAREER and MyTEAM. The update comes with a ton of fixes in gameplay, as well as modes like MyNBA, The W, and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the NBA 2K25 Season 5 Release Date & Patch Notes.

NBA 2K25 Season 5 Release Date

The NBA 2K25 Season 3 Release Date is Friday, February 21st, 2024 at 8AM PT/ 11AM ET.

Like always, players can expect to see new content in MyCAREER and MyTEAM. Additionally, there will be a brand new season pass containing 80 free rewards to earn over time. Check back with us when Season 5 launches to see the full list of rewards.

NBA 2K25 Season 5 Patch Notes

General

Addressed an issue that could cause disconnects in multiplayer games when defensive settings are adjusted

Resolved an issue preventing the “Baaaaaaah!” trophy/achievement in Play Now Online from unlocking correctly

The official sponsor patch has been added to the back of all referee uniforms

The following current-day uniforms have been updated (will be reflected after next roster update): Cleveland Cavaliers (sponsor patch update) Detroit Pistons (sponsor patch update) Miami Heat (sponsor patch update) Orlando Magic (sponsor patch update) Utah Jazz (secondary uniform update

The following players or coaches received likeness updates Jaelyn Brown (dynamic hair) Jae Crowder (dynamic hair) Emily Engstler (dynamic hair) Noelle Quinn (dynamic hair) Julie Vanloo (dynamic hair) Victoria Vivians (dynamic hair) Gabby Williams (dynamic hair)



CITY / PRO-AM / REC / THEATER / PROVING GROUNDS

Various improvements to performance, stability, and visuals have been made to enhance the overall experience in The City.

Fixed a reported disconnect that could occur during Starting 5 games

MyTEAM

The base color of Galaxy Opal has been updated from gray to green.

The city ambience sounds have been removed from Breakout

The “World Tour” trophy/achievement will now unlock as intended

Resolved various rare hangs and minor visual issues in MyTEAM menus

MyNBA / THE W

Various stability fixes and improvements for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W

PC

Resolved an issue on systems with specific hardware configurations that could prevent entry to Starting 5 games when the Vertical Sync option has been turned off.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K25 Season 5 Release Date & Patch Notes. We look forward to a brand new season full of rewards for players to earn. If you're looking for more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, catch up on last week's episode of NBA 2KTV to earn some VC.

