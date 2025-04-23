We've got the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game 3 results according to NBA 2K25. The First Round of the NBA Playoffs is here, and many teams are duking it out for a chance to win it all. But both teams will have plenty of chances to win this best-of-seven series. We're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game 3 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Oklahoma City Thunder will defeat the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 120-109. OKC took a big lead early on, but allowed Memphis to shockingly take the lead at half. The second half was a back-and-forth battle, where the Grizzlies put up a good fight. However, the Thunder pulled together in the final minutes, taking a sizable lead and winning Game 3.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL OKC 28 20 34 38 120 MEM 18 32 26 33 109

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earned the game ball after scoring 52 points in the win. Additionally, he earned six rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block. Jalen Williams also played well, scoring 29 points while earning four rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Overall, the Thunder's offense played extremely well, scoring 28+ points in three of four quarters.

Ja Morant played very well, but his performance wasn't enough to win. Overall, he scored 43 points, earned four rebounds, four assists, and one steal. However, no one else on the Grizzlies' roster managed to score more than 17 points. Outside of a strong second quarter, Memphis failed to keep up with OKC's offense. We'll see if they can try to do so in Game 4.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Thunder STAT Grizzlies 45/82 (55%) Field Goals 37/80 (46%) 9/19 (47%) Three Pointers 9/25 (%) 21/26 (81%) Free Throws 26/33 (79%) 11 Offensive Rebounds 19 31 Defensive Rebounds 31 11 Steals 7 7 Blocks 3 9 (13) Turnovers (Points Off) 12 (11) 18 Team Fouls 17

15 Biggest Lead 4 23:22 Time of Possession 24:37

With the win, the Thunder now take a 3-0 lead in the series. At this point, it feels more like a matter of when, and not if. If the Thunder win Game 3 in real life, they'll likely just win the whole series. The team is simply too good to lose at this point, and are looking to win it all. We'll see if they can close out the series in four games to rest their core players.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies' season is just one game away from ending. They tried their best, but they've simply been outplayed, outmatched, and out-coached. However, there's still a glimmer of hope, as they still technically have one game left to go. We'll see if the Grizzlies can make history happen with an epic comeback.

That wraps up our Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game 3 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

