We've got the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game 1 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game thinks will win this one. The First Round of the NBA Playoffs is here, and winning the first game of a series can set the tone. But both teams will have plenty of chances to win this best-of-seven series. We're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game 1 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Minnesota Timberwolves will beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 118-110. The game was pretty close until Minnesota broke away in the fourth quarter. The Lakers managed to tie things up at the end of the third, but failed to finish strong in the final minutes.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL MIN 28 33 28 29 118 LAL 26 31 32 21 110

Anthony Edwards went off in Game 1, ccoring 46 points while earning nine rebounds and four assists. No other players on the Timberwolves scored more than 17 points, but it did not matter. Edwards' performance alone boosted the team in the winning effort. Rudy Gobert also played well, earning 17 rebounds in the win.

As for the Lakers, Luka Doncic played spectacularly. Overall, he went 41-10-4, even earning a steal in the game. Teammate Austin Reaves put up another 20 points, but nobody else on the Lakers managed to drop 20. Even LeBron James himself had an off night, scoring only 18 points in the loss.

The biggest issue for L.A. was the turnovers, in which they had seven more than Minnesota. Even with a better time of possession, Minnesota was more accurate on Field Goals, and all of these factors contributed to their win.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Timberwolves STAT Lakers 45/92 (46%) Field Goals 42/87 (42%) 13/36 (36%) Three Pointers 14/39 (38%) 15/19 (79%) Free Throws 12/15 (80%) 12 Offensive Rebounds 11 37 Defensive Rebounds 39 8 Steals 3 0 Blocks 1 4 (14) Turnovers (Points Off) 11 (2) 9 Team Fouls 10

10 Biggest Lead 5 23:28 Time of Possession 24:30

With the win, the Timberwolves secure Game 1 of the First Round. However, they still need to win three more in order to advance to the next round. Regardless, winning the first game helps set the tone. You put more pressure on the other team, which may cause them to make mistake. We'll see if Minnesota can keep it up and outlast the Lakers.

Meanwhile, a loss for the Lakers here hurts, but it's not over yet. When you have superstars like Luka Doncic and HOFers like LeBron James, anything is possible. We expect L.A. to give the Timberwolves a real run for their money in this series.

That wraps up our Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game 1 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

If you want more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, there's still plenty of rewards to earn in MyTEAM and MyCAREER via Season 6. Additionally, always stay tuned for new episodes of 2KTV to earn some VC. We hope to see you for the next sim!

Lastly for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.