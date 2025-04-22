We've got the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game 2 Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts as our winner. The First Round of the NBA Playoffs is here, and many teams are duking it out for a chance to win it all. But both teams will have plenty of chances to win this best-of-seven series. For now, we're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game 2 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Los Angeles Lakers will defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 107-100. L.A.'s defense played well throughout most of the game, limiting the Timberwolves to less than 25 points in three quarters. Furthermore, Luka Doncic absolutely balled out in the winning effort to help his team tie the series.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL MIN 23 22 31 24 100 LAL 28 24 27 28 107

Luka Doncic scored the most points (46) and tied for most rebounds for the Lakers (10). Additionally, he earned six assists, and a steal in the winning effort. LeBron James scored 19 points, and also dished out seven rebounds and seven assists. Overall, the Lakers' offense wasn't breaking records, but they were also efficient in terms of ball protection and discipline.

Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle led things for the Timberwolves, scoring 35 and 25 points, respectively. Furthermore, Randle also earned 10 rebounds, while Edwards recorded a steal in the game. However, no other player on the team scored more than 9 points throughout the game. The team will need to see more from its other players to win this series and beyond.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Timberwolves STAT Lakers 38/82 (46%) Field Goals 41/88 (47%) 12/32 (38%) Three Pointers 11/29 (38%) 12/14 (86%) Free Throws 14/19 (74%) 4 Offensive Rebounds 10 42 Defensive Rebounds 42 4 Steals 2 4 Blocks 0 6 (4) Turnovers (Points Off) 4 (6) 10 Team Fouls 8

4 Biggest Lead 11 23:38 Time of Possession 24:20

With the win, the Lakers now tie the series up 1-1. Now everything is back to a level-playing field. But now the team heads to Minnesota for games three and four, giving the Timberwolves a slight edge. However, both Luka and LeBron have been at this stage before. They know what it takes and have the necessary experience to overcome the adversity.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves lose an opportunity to take a 2-0 lead before heading back home. Had they won here, they could've ended the series in Minnesota. But sweeping the Lakers is no easy task, and winning one game on the road does help a great deal. Perhaps a change of scenery may help the Timberwolves get back on track. We'll see what happens when Game 3 comes around later this week.

That wraps up our Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game 2 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

