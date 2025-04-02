NBA 2K25 Season 6 Details have arrived, with the latest season headlined by Basketball Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady. NBA 2K25 Season 6 features new content for MyCAREER and MyTEAM players. Furthermore, players can expect up to 80 new free rewards, split across both modes, which players can unlock when Season 6 arrives. Nevertheless, here's everything we know so far about the upcoming season.

Tracy McGrady Headlines NBA 2K25 Season 6

Taking it back to the 6ix for Season 6 🍁 Full Courtside Report: https://t.co/nyCy3vKPhP Level up to earn these rewards & more in Season 6 of #NBA2K25:

🔥 LVL 14 Drone with Teleportation

🐺 LVL 20 Crunch Timberwolves Mascot

🥷 LVL 39 Hooded Stealth Figure

💯 LVL 40… pic.twitter.com/AK82OaAIjB — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

NBA 2K25 Season 6 is headlined by Basketball Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady. A 7-time All-Star and All-NBA Teamer, T-Mac was an elite scorer who played for multiple teams during his career. However, he spent most time with the Houston Rockets, where he had one of his most memorable moments.

Many of us know the story by now. During the Rockets' 2004-2005 season, McGrady scored 13 points in 35 seconds against the San Antonio Spurs to help the team rebound and win the game. But the epic victory did wonders for the team, who were just 9-11 after the win. Houston turned the season around and ended up with a 51-31 record and a playoff berth.

But what can players expect to see in NBA 2K25 Season 6 in terms of content?

NBA 2K25 Season 4 All Confirmed Rewards In MyTEAM, MyCAREER, and The W Online

Overall, the currently confirmed rewards for 2K25 Season 6 include:

MyCAREER Level 12 – Rainbow Eyes Level 16 – What ya gonna' do Teammote Level 20 – ‘Crunch’ – Minnesota Timberwolves Mascot Level 21 – Boosted REC Socks (15% REP Bonus) Level 23 – Dreads with Jewelry Level 32 – Love for me Teammotes Level 36 – Historic NBA Jersey Level 38 – Cargo Shorts Level 39 – Hooded Stealth Figure Level 40 – +1 Cap Breaker (NG)

MyTEAM Level 1 – Diamond Luka Doncic Level 10 – Pink Diamond Robert Williams Level 18 – Graffiti Basketball Level 20 – Galaxy Opal Rafer Alston Level 30 – Dark Matter Grant Hill Level 32 – Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack Level 37 – Dark Matter Premium Player Door Game Level 38 – Legend Badge Level 40 – 100 OVR Tim Duncan

The W Online Weekly Rewards Sheryl Swoopes Jersey Dress Taurus Top + Necklace Gemini Top + Necklace 8 Game Team Accelerator & Resilience Boosts Green Release Arm Sleeve Astronaut Helmet Anti Social Club Race Helmet

The W Online Season Rewards Golden State Valkyries Jersey Card Los Angeles Sparks Say Her Name Jersey Clothing Bundles Breakthrough Sleeve Badge Perks Dallas Wings Jersey Card Chicago Sky Say Her Name Jersey Candace Parker Coach Card Candace Parker Game Changer Jersey



Furthermore, expect new content for The W Online, as well as the Season 6 Pro Pass, which offers more rewards for players who purchase it. Overall, the automatic rewards this time around include a Dark Matter John Wall Card, Sir C.C. Cavaliers Mascot, and a pair of Blue Digi One Leg Sweatpants. Additionally, NBA 2K25 Season 6 adds 13 new songs, offering you something new to listen to in between games.

Additionally, expect new Weekly Challenges and Season Rewards in The W Online. Overall, some of the rewards include new cosmetics, VC, a Coach card, and more. Furthermore, check back with us this Friday (April 4th) for the full list of rewards.

Overall, that includes everything we know about NBA 2K25 Season 6. Generally, players can continue to expect more content for MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W. Also, feel free to review the latest patch notes for Season 6 before its release this Friday. Overall, we look forward to Season 6 as we move closer to the NBA Playoffs.

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info. Additionally.