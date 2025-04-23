We've got the Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Game 2 Results according to NBA 2K25. The First Round of the NBA Playoffs is here, and many teams are duking it out for a chance to win it all. But both teams will have plenty of chances to win this best-of-seven series. We're just interested in seeing who NBA 2K thinks will win. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Game 2 Results According To NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Houston Rockets will defeat the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 116-108. The Warriors managed to keep up with Houston in the first half. The Rockets took a sizable lead, but the Warriors cut that deficit to just four points at the end of the half. However, things crumbled apart in the second. The Rockets dominated in the second half, allowing them to secure their first victory of the series.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL GSW 24 28 23 33 108 HOU 28 28 28 32 116

Fred VanVleet was named player of the game after dropping 31 points in the victory. Additionally, he earned five rebounds and five assists. Cam Whitmore also contributed to the win, scoring 22 points in the win. Overall, Houston did a great job of taking advantage of Golden State's mistakes. We'll see if they can do the same in Game 3.

Steph Curry was a double-edged sword. He scored 44 points, earned six rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block. However, he turned the ball over four times. Jimmy Butler also played well in the loss, earning 29 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and two steals. Overall, Golden State struggled with turnovers and fouls.

Fouls, in particular, were the biggest issue for the Warriors. The team committed 16, and the sloppy play cost them the game.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Warriors STAT Rockets 44/85 (52%) Field Goals 43/86 (50%) 12/33 (36%) Three Pointers 10/29 (34%) 8/9 (89%) Free Throws 20/27 (74%) 11 Offensive Rebounds 14 36 Defensive Rebounds 31 6 Steals 12 2 Blocks 0 13 (8) Turnovers (Points Off) 7 (14) 16 Team Fouls 5

3 Biggest Lead 15 24:01 Time of Possession 23:57

With the win, the Rockets tie the series back up 1-1. While they would've preferred a 2-0 start, at least they earned a win before heading to the Chase Center. And now with the series even, everything is back to a clean slate. We'll see if Houston is ready to take on the Warriors in enemy territory.

Meanwhile, the Warriors lose an opportunity to end the series at home. But on a good note, earning one win while away does not make for a bad start to the series. And with veteran players with plenty of playoff experience, Golden State knows what it must do to advance past the first round.

That wraps up our Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation. These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We still want to improve a few things, but we're getting more satisfied with each sim. We hope to create more accurate sims in the future!

