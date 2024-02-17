Shortly after completing his second round, Jordan Spieth was stunningly disqualified from the Genesis Invitational at Riviera after apparently signing an incorrect scorecard. A PGA Tour official announced the decision to the assorted media around 5:05 p.m. PT, before the Tour shared the news.

Spieth completed his round about 40 minutes earlier. Apparently, Spieth signed that he scored a 3 on the 236-yard par-3 fourth when he actually carded a 4 on the hole.

A PGA Tour official just announced that Jordan Spieth has been DQ'd from the Genesis Invitational for an incorrect scorecard. He signed a 3 on No. 4, but he made a 4. — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) February 17, 2024

The third Signature Event of the PGA Tour 2024 season suffered two major losses on Friday afternoon. Tiger Woods was forced to withdraw from his host tournament on the seventh hole due to what was described as “flu-like symptoms.” He could be spotted exiting the premises not long after.

Tiger Woods leaving the Genesis Invitational after WD’ing due to illness pic.twitter.com/CNxIQx8dQt — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) February 16, 2024

Spieth posted an exciting five-under 66 in the opening round on Thursday, thanks to six birdies and one bogey. He shot a two-under 33 through his front-nine on Friday but faltered down the stretch.

He bogeyed No. 10, No. 12, and No. 15. A birdie on No. 17 was washed away by a double-bogey on No. 18 — what amounted to the final hole of his tournament.

While Spieth was on the course, SkySports reported that he may be gutting through an illness, as well. Due to the DQ, Spieth did not speak to reporters after his round.

One of Spieth's playing partners for the first two rounds at Riviera, Patrick Cantlay (-13) enters the weekend with a five-shot lead over Mackenzie Hughes. Cantlay followed up a seven-under 64 in Round 1 with a 65 on Friday.

Jordan Spieth's last PGA Tour win came at the RBC Heritage in 2022. He's ranked No. 12 in the world.