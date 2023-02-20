The 2023 Genesis Invitational has come to an end Sunday, with Max Homa coming up just a little bit short of topping the field again at the Riviera Country Club. The 32-year-old pro had a great shot at winning the event but just couldn’t overcome the amazing Jon Rahm.

Max Homa settled for a runner-up finish and was visibly full of emotions when he faced the media following the tourney.

“I’m very proud,” Max Homa said while fighting off tears after the tournament (via Christopher Powers of Golf Digest. “I did not have it off the tee today, but man, I fought. I really just wanted to push him.”

Max Homa started the Genesis Invitational strong, finishing with a 7-under 64 in the first round. He fired a 68 in the second and a 69 in the third, during which Rahm made a serious charge, as the Spaniard carded a 65 in the penultimate round. That turned out to be the difference, with Max Homa scoring a 68 to Rahm’s 69 in the final round. All told, Homa finished with a 15-under 269.

Max Homa had won at the Riviera Country Club before, winning the 2021 edition of the Genesis Invitational, but missing out on a great chance to do it again this year especially hurts him because the people close to him were there to watch him in person.

“When I won in 2021, nobody was here and it hurts me not to be able to do that with everyone here, my family and friends. But I tried, man,” Homa said, again fighting back tears. “Sorry, this tournament just means a lot to me. It’s like an emotional release.”

Max Homa gets 315.000 FedExCup points for his second-place finish at the Genesis Invitational.