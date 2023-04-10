A familiar face has landed the role as Tighnari’s voice actor, and the Genshin Impact community is trying to cope with memes.

Who is the new Tighnari Voice Actor?

Tighnari’s new VA is actor Zachary Gordon. This is according to official information and will ship in Genshin Impact Version 3.6 scheduled for April 12th, 2023.

A role that practically kickstarted Gordon’s acting career caused Genshin Impact fans to react hilariously to this new casting. Zachary Gordon, now twenty-five, has lots of roles under his belt both as an actor and as a voice talent. But back when he was a child actor, he took on a role that now haunts him: Greg Heffley in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid films.

GREG HEFFLEY IS VOICING TIGHNARI?? YOU’RE JOKING pic.twitter.com/55ukUI2Jmw — skai ♡'s rosie (@DILVCIFY) April 10, 2023

The Reddit post that discusses this change also had some knee-slapping feedback. “aint no way we got greg heffley,” “Tighnari got the cheese touch,” and “Manny is the 14th Harbinger confirmed” are only some of the reactions that can be found in the comments. There were genuine concerns too, such as the possibility that players may not like the new dub, but overall the reception was mostly positive.

We got a snippet of the new dub, too, as the files were included in the preload for Genshin Impact Version 3.6.

Why did Tighnari change VAs?

The recast for Tighnari’s voice actor is due to his old VA, Elliot Gindi, being accused of multiple allegations, including sexual abuse, grooming, and sexual assault earlier this year. The Genshin Impact community applauded the swift response to the matter by developer-publisher HoYoverse, seeing as they confirmed that the recast will happen on February 15th, 2023, and in just under two months the change is already applied.

The initial whistleblower of Gindi’s wrongdoings has also put in their two cents on the change. “Still not really coming back to Twitter, but this is huge and i’m very happy.”

As of the time of writing, videos on the Genshin Impact YouTube channel have removed any and all credits to Gindi, and has left the space for Tighnari’s voice actor blank.

The Tighnari voice actor update is expected to be shipped in Genshin Impact Version 3.6 on April 12th, 2023.