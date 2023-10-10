George Lopez's daughter, Mayan Lopez, said she finds filming with her dear old dad ‘healing' and much more in a revealing interview.

The family seems to get along quite well during the filming of Lopez vs Lopez. It's especially positive for Mayan Lopez.

“[It's] very healing,” the actress told People.

Mayan Lopez's interview

The actress, 27, disclosed the family dynamic recently in Los Angeles at the Avalon TV Premiere.

“I think we have a deep respect for each other,” she said. “I think when we go past those doors, we are, yes, father and daughter between scenes. He'll give me a hug, he'll give me a kiss. We're always connected, but we can put our hats on and be creative and critical of each other in ways that it's just two performers talking to each other and to feel safe, which is something that I haven't always felt with him.”

“To feel that now, it's very healing,” she added.

The show Lopez vs Lopez focuses on a fictitious relationship between Mayan and George. They're working towards fixing their relationship after being estranged throughout the majority of Mayan's years as a teenager.

In reality, the show somewhat mirrors what their relationship has been like. Apparently, they didn't talk for years but reconnected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayan noted, “With the show, I'm having similar conversations, hard conversations that I've had with him or struggled to have with him — and now we're doing it on TV for millions of people to see.”

Sounds like Lopez vs Lopez is bringing the two closer together than ever before. And viewers are along for the ride.