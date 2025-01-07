ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Georgetown will be in for a challenging test when they visit the seventh-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles. Marquette has been perfect on their home court this season, owning a 9-0 record. It hasn't been a terrible year for Georgetown, as they have just two losses this season, albeit with a much more straightforward schedule. Marquette has had no problems with Georgetown recently, winning nine of their last ten meetings. However, remember that they've covered just three of those ten games. The Golden Eagles should win this game, but it isn't necessarily a given they'll cover the spread. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgetown-Marquette prediction and pick.

Georgetown is still undefeated in conference play, owning a 3-0 record in the Big East. They have beaten Creighton, Seton Hall, and Xavier, which were all massive wins, considering they were underdogs or slight favorites in every game. The Hoyas are riding a five-game winning streak and have won nine of their last ten games. Georgetown is also profitable for bettors, covering the spread in seven of those previous ten.

Marquette is on top of the Big East, winning all four conference games this season. They have beaten Creighton, Providence, Butler, and Xavier in four consecutive games heading into Tuesday night's matchup. Marquette hasn't been in as good of form over their last ten games, winning eight after losses to Dayton and Iowa State. The Golden Eagles haven't been as profitable for bettors, covering just four of those ten games. However, Marquette has a much more challenging schedule, winning some non-conference games against teams like Wisconsin and Georgia.

Here are the Georgetown-Marquette College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Georgetown-Marquette Odds

Georgetown: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +625

Marquette: -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -950

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Marquette

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why Georgetown Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgetown's key to victory in this game will be its stingy defense. The Hoyas have one of the top defenses in the league, allowing just 63 points per game, which is 21st in the nation. Georgetown also ranks 15th in the country with a 38% field goal rate allowed. Marquette may be one of the top programs, but their offense must step up if they want to cover the spread in this game. The Golden Eagles rank 113th in field goal percentage and 74th in points per game.

Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win

This game can be low-scoring, as Marquette's defense is much better than Georgetown's offense. The Golden Eagles rank 65th in defense, allowing 66.4 points per game. Marquette's weakness on defense is against the three-point shooters, where Georgetown hasn't been good this season. Georgetown is one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the nation, making it challenging to score enough to keep up with Marquette.

Final Georgetown-Marquette Prediction & Pick

It's likely difficult for many bettors to look at this spread and understand how Georgetown is such a massive underdog. Georgetown and Marquette have similar records and are both undefeated in conference play. Marquette is undoubtedly the better team, but are they worthy of being double-digit favorites? Georgetown covered the spread in seven of their last ten meetings and also covered the spread in seven of their last ten games overall. Marquette is just 4-6 against the spread over the same span.

Final Georgetown-Marquette Prediction & Pick: Georgetown +12.5 (-110)