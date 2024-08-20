ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Georgia aims to reclaim its spot as the top dog after missing the College Football Playoff a season ago. We continue our college football odds series with a Georgia over/under win total prediction for the 2024 college football season.

The Bulldogs completed a third straight undefeated regular season, but it was rival Alabama who earned the SEC Championship to advance to the playoff. Kirby Smart once again has the most talented roster in the country, and it's one with revenge on its mind after coming up short of a three-peat.

Can Georgia put it all together to hoist the trophy for a third time in four seasons?

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia 2024 Win Total Odds

Over 10.5 Wins: (-122)

Under 10.5 Wins: (+100)

Why Georgia Will Hit the Over

Carson Beck, Heisman Trophy winner?

The Georgia star trails only Oregon's Dillon Gabriel (+700) in the preseason Heisman odds, and Beck isn't far behind at +750. He's one of the top players in the country entering 2024, with the stats to back it up.

Beck completed 72.4 percent of his throws for 3,738 yards and 22 touchdowns last season and had just six interceptions on 399 pass attempts. His decision-making should be even better after his first year as a starter, though it's worth mentioning that he does some new faces around him after the NFL exits of Brock Bowers, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, and Ladd McConkey, and the dismissal of fifth-leading-receiver RaRa Thomas.

Dominic Lovett, who was second only to Bowers with 54 receptions for 613 yards and four touchdowns, does return and should have a huge season. Three transfers – Colbie Young from Miami, Michael Jackson III from USC, and London Humphreys from Vanderbilt – are also set to make an impact at wide receiver. The running back room is loaded with Florida transfer Trevor Etienne (131 CARs, 753 YDs, 8 TDs) leading the way, and the offensive line returns four starters.

The defense is also what you expect from a Smart-coached defense. There's no defensive line better in the country, the pass rush should add even more disruption for opposing offenses than it did a season ago.

Here's another reason for confidence: Georgia has not lost a regular-season game since November 7, 2020. That is 39 straight wins in non-championship and playoff games. No one except Alabama has cracked the code to beating this team in one of the most incredible runs in college football history.

Why bet that two or more will do it this season?

Why Georgia Will Hit the Under

The math is simple on this one: For the Bulldogs to hit the over 10.5 wins, they can only lose one game.

The problem? Three road games against top-six teams in the Associated Press preseason poll – at No. 4 Texas (Oct. 19), at No. 5 Alabama (Sept. 28), and at No. 6 Ole Miss (Nov. 9). While one or more of those teams could stumble out of a top-10 ranking, it's undeniable the difficulty of winning at least two should they all meet expectations.

The Crimson Tide snapped the streak and proved that there is a path to beating Georgia. Replicating that won't be easy for any team on the schedule, but opponents know it can be done. For a while, no one was sure that it actually could be due to the Bulldogs' dominance.

From a position standpoint, there is key production to replace at receiver, linebacker, and in the secondary, so that could be another reason should this team finish with fewer than 11 regular season wins.

Final Georgia 2024 Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

Georgia is the preseason No. 1 team in college football.

It has the best coach in the sport and the best quarterback. That's usually enough to win a lot of games, and the Bulldogs have much more to go with it.

Never underestimate the revenge tour. After yet another undefeated regular season, Georgia was left out of the College Football Playoff after the field-goal loss to Alabama, despite clearly being one of the four best teams in the nation.

The Bulldogs will have something to prove, and that something is that they are still the gold standard in this era. To be the man, you have to beat the man. Until someone does it in regular season play, Georgia seems set for another fantastic campaign.

At only even money on the under, there's better value in picking the favorite to win the national championship to lose just one game or yet again run the table.

Final Georgia 2024 Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 10.5 Wins: (-122)