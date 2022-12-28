By Enzo Flojo · 6 min read

The College Football Playoff Peach Bowl will feature a highly anticipated matchup between defending national champions Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have had successful seasons and are looking to win in this prestigious bowl game and advance to the National Championship Game. The Bulldogs, led by head coach Kirby Smart, have a stout defense and a potent offense led by quarterback Stetson Bennett. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes, led by head coach Ryan Day, also have a high-powered offense led by quarterback CJ Stroud. This game promises to be a thrilling matchup between two talented teams, and it will be exciting to see who comes out on top. Ahead of this College Football Playoff Semifinals clash between the Bulldogs and the Buckeyes at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, we’ll be making our Georgia football predictions.

On Saturday, 13-0 Georgia will face off against 11-1 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

Georgia football is looking to secure a second consecutive CFP championship. The Bulldogs have a defense that ranks second in the FBS, giving up only 12.7 points per game. They also boast consensus All-American Jalen Carter. Offensively, Georgia averaged 39.2 points per game with Heisman Trophy finalist Stetson Bennett leading the charge.

Ohio State football is making its fifth CFP appearance and third in a row. Despite losing their regular season finale to Michigan, the Buckeyes earned a spot in the CFP and will be a formidable opponent. Ohio State’s offense is led by their own Heisman Trophy finalist CJ Stroud and consensus All-American Marvin Harrison Jr. They averaged 44.5 points per game during their regular season, while their defense allowed an average of 19.3 points per game.

Having said that, let’s get into our Georgia football predictions for the 2023 Peach Bowl against Ohio State.

*Watch NCAA Football games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

4. Georgia defense slows Ohio State down

Georgia football’s defense has been one of the strongest in the country this season. It currently carries a top-five ranking in defense, allowing an average of just 13.8 points per game. Despite some struggles in the recent SEC Championship game against LSU, the Bulldogs have shown a strong ability to play their assignments well. They can make tackles and perform well on third downs and in the red zone. In particular, defensive lineman Jalen Carter has emerged as a key player on the unit, filling the role left by Jordan Davis. However, Georgia did suffer a blow with the injury of captain Nolan Smith.

On the other end, the Buckeyes will present a tough challenge for the Bulldogs defense. Ohio State has a strong receiving tandem in Harrison and Emeka Egbuka. Of course, quarterback Stroud can be effective in the short and intermediate passing game.

The Georgia safeties, Christopher Smith and Malaki Starks, will be tasked with limiting the Buckeyes’ big plays. Georgia’s defensive front will be crucial. This is a formidable group that can disrupt the opposing offense, but they will need to be at their best against Ohio State. One player to watch is cornerback Kelee Ringo, who has shown talent and the potential to make a big impact in this all-important matchup.

We expect Georgia’s defense to shine through. They won’t shut Ohio State out, but they’ll surely slow the Buckeyes down.

3. Georgia running game gets going

Georgia football’s running game, led by Kenny McIntosh, Daijuan Edwards, and Kendall Milton, has been a formidable force this season. In fact, they average 207 rushing yards per game. These backs are known for their ability to pick away at a defense, gradually wearing it down until they find the opportunity to go for a big play.

Speaking of defense, Ohio State football’s defense, under first-year coordinator Jim Knowles, has shown improvement this season. However, they have also had some inconsistency, with strong performances against some teams and struggles against others. Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and edge rusher JT Tuimoloau have had standout performances, but the defense has struggled at times against the run. Keep in mind that they gave up 7.2 yards per carry to Michigan.

That could be the chink in Ohio State’s armor in the Peach Bowl here. Georgia’s Milton, in particular, has had a strong season, averaging a career-best 7.4 yards per carry and reaching the end zone seven times. If he is healthy for this matchup, he could prove to be a difference-maker for the Bulldogs. We project that the Buckeyes won’t stop the Bulldogs run game from chugging along.

2. Stetson Bennett outplays CJ Stroud

Both Peach Bowl quarterbacks — Stetson Bennett and CJ Stroud — have shown strong efficiency when given clean pockets. For instance, Bennett completes 72.9 percent of his passes and Stroud completes 71.2 percent of his passes in such situations. Both quarterbacks have also shown the ability to perform under pressure. Bennett completes 41.9 percent and Stroud completes 40.6 percent of their passes under pressure.

Both quarterbacks have been sacked relatively infrequently. Bennett took seven sacks all season and Stroud absorbed eight. It will be interesting to see which team is able to get sacks in this matchup. Both were also named finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

For his part, Bennett has been a reliable quarterback for the Bulldogs all season. While the Georgia passing game may not have the same level of explosiveness as some other teams, it is still a potent force. Stroud has slightly better numbers all around, but we foresee Bennett’s production being better here as his playmakers step up big-time. The Georgia defense will also give Stroud fits all game long.

1. Georgia Bulldogs will survive the Ohio State Buckeyes

The Georgia Bulldogs have had the advantage of extra preparation time for their matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes. As such, Georgie football will look to demonstrate its superiority on the field. Both the Bulldogs offense and defense have been strong this season. Their offense has been efficient and dominant, and the defense has matched this intensity. m

On the other end, the Buckeyes will need to be at their best to pull off an upset. It will be absolutely important for their defense to bounce back from the breakdowns that occurred in their game against Michigan.

Take note that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has shown a strong ability to perform on the big stage. To wit, he has completed 68.4 percent of his passes and totaled eight touchdowns and no interceptions against ranked teams this season. It is likely that the score will be close. We may even witness a see-saw affair that will go down the wire.

In the end, the outcome may hinge on whether the Buckeyes can put together a game-winning drive in the final minutes, or whether the Bulldogs can come up with a stop to advance to the CFP championship for the second straight year. What we see is that Bennett eventually leads the Bulldogs to victory.