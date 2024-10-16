Georgia football coach Kirby Smart got into some hot water for his shoving of Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren, and former Alabama player Mark Ingram spoke on the incident involving his former defensive coordinator, and he did not hold back on what he would have done in that situation.

“I would've tried to beat Kirby's a** out there, man,” Mark Ingram said, according to Connor Riley of DawgNation. “The SEC lucky there wasn't an a** whooping. I know Kirby perfectly. He was my defensive coordinator when I was at Alabama, and he knows if he would have touched any one of us alphas like that, then he would have been squared up on. If he would have tried to push Rolando McClain, Courtney Upshaw, them cats like that. Me, like Julio Jones, like I would have been trying to get at Kirby. … Kirby knows what would've went down. That's somebody's child man.”

The incident has garnered many reactions, and Smart apologized for it after he saw the replay of it, reaching out to Jeff Lebby and Van Buren. Still, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said that the Georgia football coach should have been penalized in the moment.

“Coaches cannot make contact with an opposing player. This play should have resulted in enforcement of an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty,” Greg Sankey said, according to Riley. “He has appropriately reached out to Mississippi head coach Jeff Lebby and quarterback Michael Van Buren. I am confident the contact was not intentional and the clear expectation is this conduct will not happen again.”

This certainly is something that does not endear Smart to most fans. But for now, he and his Georgia football program will look to move forward after doing the best they can to make amends.

Georgia football set for huge clash with Texas

As Georgia football moves on from the Mississippi State game, the program has to be ready for a massive test on the road against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns this weekend. After narrowly losing to Alabama a few weeks back, it would be huge for the Bulldogs to get a win to make up for that disappointing performance against the Crimson Tide.

A win would be huge not only for Georgia's chances at making the SEC Championship Game, but it would greatly help with seeding for the college football playoffs. It will be interesting to see how the Bulldogs fare this weekend.