The Georgia Bulldogs are still on cruise control this season, as they remain undefeated. The Florida Gators were the last victims of Georgia football, which scored a masterful 42-20 win in Jacksonville Saturday over their SEC rivals to improve to 8-0 overall this season.

However, not everything was as rosy as it seemed in that game for Kirby Smart and Georgia football as the Bulldogs appeared to have another key player dealing with a concerning injury. Bulldogs senior edge rusher Nolan Smith exited the Florida game in the first half after making a tackle, apparently because of a shoulder injury.

Kirby Smart said OLB Nolan Smith may have a separated shoulder but doesn’t know severity. — Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) October 29, 2022

Smith is one of the most important players in Georgia’s stop unit which is one of the best in the nation. Before facing the Gators, Georgia was allowing just 10.7 points per game this season, second-best in the entire FBS. Florida had some success against Georgia football’s defense but Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson was clearly bottled up, completing just 18-of-37 passes, albeit with a touchdown.

If Smith’s injury turns out to be worse enough to force him to miss at least a game, Georgia football will look to increase the workload of Robert Beal and Chaz Chambliss on the outside. Chambliss is also having trouble staying healthy this season but at least he was available versus the Gators.

Georgia football, which is also now 5-0 in SEC play, still would rather have Smith ready for the Bulldogs’ next game.

Smart will have to get Georgia football as ready as possible for the upcoming massive showdown against fellow undefeated and top-four team Tennessee Volunteers in Athens.