Georgia football has 3 guys they need in the transfer portal.

It's hard to believe the Georgia football program didn't make it to the College Football Playoff this season. The Bulldogs spent most of the year at no.1 in just about every college football poll, and went undefeated up until the SEC championship game. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs lost to Alabama in the title game and finished at no.6 in the CFP rankings. Georgia is looking for some help in the transfer portal to get back to the CFP next season, and here are three guys that the Bulldogs must target this off-season.

CORNERBACK HELP

The Bulldogs got stung in the portal and lost several defensive backs this off-season already, including A.J. Harris, a five-star cornerback commit from the 2023 class. Georgia also lost a cornerback in Nyland Green, along with Smoke Bouie. Georgia really needs corners right now.

The best cornerback arguably available is a player the Bulldogs would honestly love to have. His name is Jermod McCoy, and he put up great numbers at Oregon State in his true freshman season. McCoy had 31 tackles in 2023, along with two interceptions and seven pass deflections, per Yahoo Sports. As the Pac-12 Conference dissolves and Oregon State lost its head coach, McCoy decided to enter the portal. He's received more than 30 offers this off-season from a host of power 4 schools, including Florida State, Tennessee and Oklahoma. Georgia could use this invaluable cornerback right away in the always tough SEC next year.

RUNNING STAR FROM A CONFERENCE FOE

Georgia had a fantastic offense in 2023, and their running game was a big part of it. The Bulldogs found stars in rushers Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards, but those guys are possibly headed to the National Football League. The team has plenty of options in the portal to add depth at running back, but one person in particular stands out.

Trevor Etienne is an absolute stud of a runner who put up big numbers this year for the University of Florida. Etienne ran for 1,710 yards and 15 total touchdowns his first two seasons at Florida, per The Athletic. Etienne is rumored to be very interested in Georgia and can help the Bulldogs add even more flavor to their offense.

Etienne also put up some incredible numbers after contact. He forced 70 missed tackles and gained 987 yards after contact, per The Athletic.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Many college football recruiting services think that defensive lineman Walter Nolen is the best player in the transfer portal. This defensive lineman who played at Texas A&M put up some impressive numbers with the Aggies. He finished his career in College Station with 66 tackles, 33 pressures, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks, per The Athletic.

Nolen has two years of eligibility left, and the Bulldogs could definitely use him. The team lost Jonathan Jefferson on the defensive front, as well as several linebackers, and the defense has been the bedrock of Georgia's strength the last two seasons. In order for Georgia to make a run at another national championship, the defense needs players like Nolen, who can apply pressure on just about any opposing offense.

There are obviously just three of several players the Bulldogs should be taking a look at. The linebacker position is another spot where the Bulldogs have needs, as star linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson also recently left the program.

Georgia still has one game left this season. The Bulldogs play Florida State in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30. Florida State is undefeated and finished no. 5 in the final CFP rankings.