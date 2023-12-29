The highly-touted tight end appears to be a game time decision for the Bulldogs, but don't hold your breath.

Georgia football's tight end Brock Bowers may not play in tomorrow's Orange Bowl game against Florida State. The star pass catcher — who is expected to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, suffered a high ankle sprain during the team's October 14th game against Vanderbilt and has been working his way back to full strength ever since.

“That’s up to Brock,” Smart told Rivals.com when asked if the stand-out tight end would play, “Brock’s been with us the whole time and he’s been doing all the things he’s got to do. It’s more important, though, that he’s 100%. The guy probably played earlier than he should have, came out there and competed his butt off.”

“Yeah it's the injury, man,” said Georiga football tight end coach Todd Hartley earlier this week, “If he's healthy enough to play then he'll play and if he doesn't then we will see what happens after that, but still waiting to see at this point.”

Bowers has notched 56 catches for 714 yards and six scores in 10 games during the 2023 season. For his Georgia football career, Bowers has 175 catches for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns. He had played in every game in his career until he was injured in the game against Vanderbilt. Once he declares, he's widely believed to become the top tight end in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Cincinnatti Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, and Los Angeles Chargers are among the teams expected to be seeking an upgrade at tight end in this year's draft.

Bowers is a native of Napa, California.