Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Brock Vandagriff is expected to remain with the program in 2023 and not enter the transfer portal, On3 and DawgsHQ’s Jake Rowe reported on Wednesday.

Vandagriff and Carson Beck are competing for the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback role, and the school currently has three scholarship signal-callers on the roster.

Georgia Football had its G-Day spring game on Saturday, and both Vandagriff and Beck took part. Vandagriff completed 13 of 25 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns, while Beck went for 15 for 22 for 231 yards and a touchdown, per Rowe.

“To be completely honest, I hadn’t thought about it much,” Vandagriff said when asked about the possibility of entering the transfer portal. “Just 15 practices, I had to get better every practice and that’s just where I’m at with that.”

Rowe explained that both Vandagriff and Beck will have a decent shot to be the team’s starter in 2023, although Beck is still the favorite.

“While he’s not the favorite to win the starting job, this is about the best news Georgia could have gotten since the spring game ended on Saturday,” Rowe said regarding Vandagriff.

“It wasn’t on display in the spring game but Vandagriff got a lot better this spring. It wasn’t hard to find someone close to the program who felt he was really making a move during the middle portion of the five-week camp. He was also the best of UGA’s three quarterbacks in the first scrimmage. Georgia now has…a guy keeping heat on Carson Beck.”

Vandagriff has only appeared in four games over the last two years, but he’s a five-star recruit and was the No. 22-ranked prospect in America from the 2021 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

“I’m learning so much about the game of football and I’m going against one of the best defenses, one of the most fast-paced defenses in the SEC and the nation, I was becoming a better player for that,” Brock Vandagriff said about staying with Georgia Football.

“So that was some of the main reasons. I was being a better player for it.”