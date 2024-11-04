Georgia football is finding its stride in 2024 after an early slip-up against Alabama. Kirby Smart and company didn't play their best football on Saturday in a big rivalry win against Florida, but they found a way to win in the second half.

Georgia had to overcome three interceptions from quarterback Carson Beck on Saturday and got a little assist when Florida QB DJ Lagway went down with an injury. Those turnover problems have become a theme for Beck this season after he was pretty safe with the football in 2023.

After throwing just six interceptions to 24 touchdowns last season, Beck has 17 touchdowns and 11 picks so far this season. Beck entered the season as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he is on shakier ground now. Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray recently laid down his take on Beck's NFL Draft stock, according to Grant Hughes of 247 Sports.

“I thought Carson was the top quarterback in the (2025) NFL Draft entering the season, but he dropped himself out of the first round,” Murray said, per Hughes. “His main focus should be winning football games. He needs to play better. He is capable of playing better. Does it keep it up at night, knowing his draft stock has slipped? Maybe a little bit. But Georgia is in the driver's seat to go to Atlanta and has everything in front of them to win a national championship.”

Georgia's Carson Beck has been passed by other 2025 QB prospects

The 2025 quarterback class in the NFL Draft has been heavily scrutinized for a long time now, dating back to last offseason. This season, quarterbacks such as Georgia's Carson Beck and Texas A&M's Conner Weigman have seen their stock plummet while others have shot up draft boards.

Miami's Cam Ward has been the biggest riser, as the former Washington State star has thrust himself into Heisman Trophy contention with a monster season for the unbeaten Hurricanes. Ward is able to make a play no matter where he is on the field and is elite at creating late in the down, helping him pull off multiple heroic plays each and every week. His turnover-prone nature will drive some teams away, but it's hard to turn down that level of playmaking ability.

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders has solidified his preseason standing as one of the top quarterbacks in this class by improving his play from the pocket. He's extremely accurate and places the ball extremely well all over the field, making the Colorado offense nearly impossible to stop when Sanders isn't under pressure. He still holds the ball too long at times and takes some bad sacks, but he's arguably the most polished passer in this class.

LSU's Garrett Nussmeier is another name to watch as the draft approaches. Nussmeier has been one of the biggest risers at the position this season due to his ability to carve defenses up from the pocket, but his play when pressured has been a concern. However, if LSU can sneak its way past Georgia and into the College Football Playoff, Nussmeier will get a chance to make a big impression on a massive stage.