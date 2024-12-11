Georgia football wide receiver Colbie Young finally had his day in court following his October arrest. Young was formally arraigned on Tuesday afternoon in Athens and entered not guilty pleas on the charges against him, per Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald.

Young faces misdemeanor charges of battery and assault on an unborn child.

He is alleged to have grabbed a woman, who claims to be his ex-girlfriend, puller her out of a room and “picker her up and began to squeeze her torso and abdomen very hard” according to the police report. Colbie Young was suspended indefinitely from the Georgia football program until the legal matter is resolved.

Young's next court date is in May, but his attorney Kim Stephens is attempting to move up the date in the State Court of Athens-Clarke County. This would be necessary for Young to participate in Georgia football's Sugar Bowl game on January 1st in the College Football Playoff.

Stephens requested that the case be set for trial on January 6th, which could resolve the issue before the College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 20th. Of course, this assumes that the Bulldogs advance that far in the College Football Playoff.

Georgia football QB Carson Beck expected to miss Sugar Bowl with UCL injury

There is no guarantee that Georgia will make it all the way to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Bulldogs will be without QB Carson Beck for the Sugar Bowl after he suffered a UCL injury during the SEC championship game against Texas.

There is currently no timetable for Beck's return as of Monday. Beck and his family are looking into treatment options on his injured elbow. Even if Beck misses the Sugar Bowl, there is enough time that he could possibly play later in the College Football Playoff.

In his stead, the Bulldogs will turn to backup QB Gunner Stockton to lead the offense. Stockton does not have a lot of experience in college football, especially as the starting QB in big games.

The Bulldogs will have to lean heavily on their strong defense to help them win the Sugar Bowl.