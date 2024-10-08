Georgia football's Colbie Young is the seventh member of the Bulldogs to be arrested since March 2024, per Dawg Nation. The wide receiver was taken into custody Tuesday morning on misdemeanor charges of assaulting an unborn child and battery.

Young is a transfer player who joined Georgia football this season, from Miami. The wideout was productive in the 2024 campaign, posting 11 receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns. The receiver's bond was set at $2,500.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart spoke highly of Young heading into the season, and what he brings to the field for the Bulldogs.

“He continues to grow and get better and we’re going to need him in our offense,” Smart said in September. “We need him to be able to play even more snaps and be in the best shape of his life to play enough snaps.”

Five of the seven Georgia football players arrested in that time span are facing driving related charges. Another wide receiver, Rara Thomas, faced family violence charges and was dismissed from the team.

Georgia football must move past the distractions

The Bulldogs are 4-1 on the season and already lost to bitter rival Alabama. Georgia is trying to return to the College Football Playoff after missing the playoff in 2023. The squad barely defeated Kentucky this season before the Alabama game.

Georgia can't afford any more losses if it wants to make the SEC Championship game. The team must move forward from its distractions off the field to pick up some more victories. The schedule gets no easier for Georgia, as the Bulldogs have meetings in the coming weeks with Texas, Ole Miss and Tennessee. The squad did bounce back from the Alabama loss with a strong win over Auburn.

Georgia next plays Mississippi State on Saturday. It is unclear at time of writing if Young will be allowed to play in that game.