Georgia football has been defined by two things over the last few years– on-field excellence and driving-related incidents. That trend appears to be holding true in the early stages of the 2024 season.

Athens Clarke-County Police arrested sophomore cornerback Daniel Harris on a charge of reckless driving and four other misdemeanor counts, which include not wearing a seatbelt, operating an unregistered vehicle without a license plate, driving without proof of insurance and having illegal window tint, per UGASports.com's Lance McCurley.

Harris, a former four-star recruit out of Miami, Florida, has played in eight total games for Georgia and has four tackles this season. It remains to be see if either head coach Kirby Smart or the university will discipline him before Saturday night's road game versus Kentucky.

Legal trouble continues to befall the Bulldogs, as they have been at the center of more than 20 driving-related incidents since 2023. The most tragic one occurred after the 2023 championship celebration and resulted in the deaths of player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, who was said to be racing another vehicle that was being driven by All-American and current Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Athens mourned those losses, but the program continues to exhibit a concerning lack of self-awareness.

Georgia football might still have a long way to go

As the arrests pile up, it is becoming harder for Georgia football to deny that they have a “culture problem.” Smart has refuted such a notion in the past but recognizes that action needs to be taken. Players have been suspended and fined by the NIL collective for such transgressions.

And yet, the Bulldogs are still making plenty of negative headlines. Kirby Smart will continue to be inundated with questions about the overall character of the locker room, but there might not be a verbal response strong enough to convince people that change is truly coming.

They need to see progress take shape over time. And to be fair, it could already be starting to take effect. Daniel Harris' arrest does not necessarily mean that several other players on the team are still inclined to allegedly engage in reckless driving. Though, when an institution is stumbling at such an alarming rate, it is not usually entitled to getting the benefit of the doubt.