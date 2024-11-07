The Georgia Bulldogs are set to face the Ole Miss Rebels this weekend in a game that could have massive College Football Playoff implications. However, injuries look like they'll impact this one. For Georgia, though, there is some positivity following recent reports on two key defenders.

“Georgia LB Smael Mondon is listed as questionable for the Ole Miss game. He hasn't played since the Alabama game on Sept. 28. DL Jordan Hall is listed as probable,” said ESPN's Pete Thamel Thursday on X, formerly Twitter.

For Mondon, he entered the season as one of the Bulldogs' starting linebackers but has only played in four games due to injury. If he can return to the field, Georgia's defense will gain sideline-to-sideline speed they will desperately need against Ole Miss' offense.

For Hall, he hasn't played a down this season due to injury. If he can also get back on the field, Georgia's rotation and depth will significantly improve.

Georgia's defense is in for a tough matchup with Ole Miss's offense

Georgia's defense has been one of the best in the country in recent memory. However, the 2024 edition has had its ups and downs. They've seen it all, whether it was letting Alabama score 28 unanswered to start the game or shutting down then No. 1 Texas in Austin. However, they haven't seen a passing game like the Rebels'.

Heading into the week, the Rebels have the best passing offense in the nation, averaging 377.1 passing yards per game. They've also recorded 23 passing touchdowns with just three interceptions.

Contrarily, the Bulldogs passing defense ranks 27th in passing yards allowed, allowing 187.1 passing yards per game. Simply, if the Bulldogs want to win this one, they'll need to see their young defensive backs step up and stop the top-tier passing game Ole Miss is bringing.

An advantage Georgia does have, though, is in the run game. Ole Miss has struggled to run the ball normally, finding most of their success in the quarterback run game. On the season, the Rebels rank 45th in rushing offense, averaging 178.3 rushing yards per game. Georgia's defense, on the other hand, ranks 21st in rushing defense, allowing 108.1 rushing yards per game.