Ole Miss football did not get the news it wanted on wide receiver Tre Harris on Wednesday ahead of the weekend's matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. When the team released its initial injury report for the week, Harris was listed as doubtful.

And it was quite the daunting availability report for Ole Miss, which included some 26 players on it. That was composed of, at wide receiver specifically, Izaiah Hartrup (out), Jordan Watkins (out), and Cayden Lee (questionable). Other notable players on the list included running backs Henry Parrish Jr. (out) and Logan Diggs (out), in addition to edge rusher Princely Umanmielen (probable). Defensive linemen JJ Pegues (questionable) and Walter Nolen (probable) are also names to keep an eye on on the other side of the football.

Here's a look at the full availability report from the Rebels:

The absence of Harris is nothing necessarily new for Ole Miss this season. The wideout has not seen the field since Week 7, when he suffered an undisclosed lower-body injury against LSU. Having Harris back in the fold, while it doesn't look likely for this week, would be a game-changer for Ole Miss as it faces Georgia, perhaps its toughest opponent on the 2024 schedule.

The fact Harris still leads the team in catches and receiving yards and is second for Lane Kiffin's team in receiving touchdowns even with missing the past two games perfectly illustrates just how important he is to the offense. In addition to that, he's remarkably still held strong in the national rankings as well at fourth in the NCAA in total receiving yards.

Harris totals 987 yards and six receiving touchdowns on 59 catches in 2024.

Ole Miss football will hope to get as many of the astounding number of players from the injury report back in action in time for when they face Georgia at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 9 in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.